24th Annual Madison Antiques & Fine Things to Take Place March 19–21, 2026

The South’s Most Celebrated Antiques Show Returns to Madison with Premium Dealers, Lectures, and VIP Preview Event

The show elevates the art of collecting—pieces you live with, display, and pass on. Madison’s heritage and MMCC create a setting where visitors experience history and design coming together.” — David Nunn, Managing Director, Madison-Morgan Cultural Center

MADISON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Antiques & Fine Things, the South’s premier antiques and fine arts showcase, is set to take place at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center from Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Presented annually by the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, the event brings together an elite gathering of antiques and fine-arts dealers, curated objet d’art, and a weekend of learning and buying opportunities.

“The show has always been about elevating the art of collecting, not just pieces you pass by, but pieces you live with, display, and pass on,” said David Nunn, Managing Director, Madison-Morgan Cultural Center. "Madison’s rich architectural heritage and the cultural gravitas of MMCC provide the perfect setting,” added Nunn. “Visitors aren’t just shopping; they’re experiencing a place where history and design come together as one.”

Schedule highlights from Madison Antiques & Fine Things include:

Preview Party (Thursday, March 19, 6:00–9:00 p.m.): Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, early purchasing for sponsors and benefactors.

Show & Sale (Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.): Access to nationally recognized dealers presenting art, silver, rugs, jewelry, fine furniture, and décor.

Lecture Series: Educational sessions with interior designers, architects, and antiques experts addressing topics such as Houses with a Sense of Soul & History, Living with Antiques in a Modern World, Old School to New Guard, and The Art of the Tablescape.

All events take place at The Hall on Foster (513 Foster Street) at the Madison Morgan Cultural Center. Early-bird tickets and VIP packages, including Preview Party access, will be available starting January 1, 2026. For ticket information, visit www.madisonantiquesandfinethings.org.

Early bird tickets, available January 1–February 1, 2026, are $40. After February 1, tickets are $50. All-inclusive passes with Preview Party access are $75 during the early bird period and $100 after February 1.

For the official Madison Antiques & Fine Things schedule, speaker bios, and other show details, visit www.madisonantiquesandfinethings.org/schedule.

About Madison Antiques & Fine Things

The Madison Antiques & Fine Things Show is one of the South’s most distinguished showcases of art, history, and craftsmanship, presented annually by the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center. Set in the heart of Madison, Georgia, the event celebrates timeless beauty and cultural heritage through an exceptional collection of fine furniture, art, porcelain, jewelry, silver, rugs, and more. From March 19–21, 2026, guests will enjoy a weekend of discovery—exploring curated treasures and engaging with renowned artists, collectors, and designers whose expertise brings the world of antiques and fine art to life. For more information, including schedule, speakers, and ticket information, visit www.madisonantiquesandfinethings.org.

About the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center

The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center (MMCC) is a cornerstone of arts, education, and preservation in historic Madison, Georgia. Housed in a beautifully restored 1895 Romanesque Revival building, the Center serves as a vibrant hub for cultural enrichment, hosting exhibitions, concerts, lectures, and community events throughout the year. Dedicated to celebrating the region’s artistic and architectural heritage, MMCC fosters creativity and connection through dynamic programming that bridges past and present. With its historic charm and commitment to excellence, the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center continues to inspire residents and visitors alike as one of the South’s premier cultural destinations. For more information visit www.mmcc-arts.org.

