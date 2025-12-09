Eli Cooper Closes 2025 Season With Five Medals at Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Championships

Eli Cooper Performing Ohan at the Night Show Finals of the Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Championships Eli Cooper displays his 5 medals with coach Ben Clarke at the Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Championships

Cooper captures two gold, two silver, and bronze in Toronto, advances to his first Night Time Grands, and concludes a breakthrough 2025 season.

Eli is focused and determined. His competitive fire shone this weekend as he made the Night Time Finals, closing his 2025 season brilliantly.” — Sensei Rose Rhéaume, World Champion Martial Artist

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martial artist Eli Cooper closed out his 2025 competition season with a standout performance at the Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Champions , earning five medals across forms and fighting divisions and advancing to his first-ever Night Show Grands.Cooper delivered one of his most balanced showings of the year, earning:Gold — 10–11 Advanced Sport Martial Arts Traditional Forms (Boys)Gold — 10–11 Advanced Fighting (Males)Silver — 12 & Under Advanced Chinese FormsSilver — 10–11 Boys Youth Open Rank Point FightingBronze — WKC Fight Boys 10–11 +50 kgEli also made his Night Show Grands debut in the 8–11 Sport Martial Arts Traditional Forms category, performing Ohan and finishing second overall.This tournament concludes an extraordinary year for Cooper—highlighted by his Silver and Bronze medals at the 2025 WKC World Championships in Niagara Falls, New York Cooper expressed deep gratitude for the support that shaped his season:“I’m really thankful for how this year ended. After making it to Team Canada and Worlds and now competing at Toronto International, I feel blessed for every opportunity God has given me. I’m grateful to all my coaches—Sensei Ben Clarke, Sensei Dante Lorusso, and Sensei Rose Rhéaume—for believing in me, pushing me, and helping me grow. I’m also thankful to Alex Reyes from Point Fighter Live for generously giving his time and sharing words of encouragement and support. This final tournament of the year means a lot and I’m excited to keep working hard for 2026.”— Eli Cooper, Team Douvris Martial Arts OrleansTo reinforce Eli’s growth and competitive development, Sensei Rose Rhéaume shared:“Eli is remarkably focused and determined for his age. He knows what he wants and understands the hard work it takes to get there. That competitive fire was evident this weekend. Making the Night Time Finals highlighted how quickly he’s progressing and closed his 2025 season brilliantly.”— Sensei Rose Rhéaume, World Champion Martial ArtistThroughout the weekend, Eli trained in high-level seminars with World Champion point fighters Ross Levine, Justin Ortiz, and Tyson Wray, expanding his competitive tools and sharpening his technical skillset. Eli also began his training in traditional Bo with World Champion Sensei Rose Rhéaume.With the 2025 season now complete, Cooper sets his sights on an even bigger year ahead—continuing preparation for the 2026 Pan American Championships in Mexico City and the 2026 WKC World Championships in Spain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.