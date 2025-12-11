This Holiday Season Alive & Well TV Provides Tips to Look and Feel Great

Michelle Harris Host/Producer Alive & Well

This holiday season wellness lifestyle television series, Alive & Well is making wellness a reality to create a happier and healthier holiday!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season wellness lifestyle television series, Alive & Well is making wellness a reality that is attainable to create a happier and healthier holiday!Alive & Well is the only national television series to focus on living well. During the holidays stress can reduce fun with friends and family. Alive & Well has real life solutions for to help people look and feel their best! Save money with a healthy and energy efficient home! Feel better with ideas for stress relief (and a bit of self-care) along with getting ready for the New Year with nutrition and beauty tips.Alive & Well is the show that has it all!Alive & Well keeps it fun with easy to implement ideas and great celebrity guests!Says host and Executive Producer Michelle Harris, “The holidays should be a time we enjoy with our friends and family but everyone also needs support! We are thrilled to create a television series that shows viewers how easy it is to improve their lives, especially during the holidays and into the New Year! They can live better and help people and the planet to be healthier at the same time.”Alive & Well is on the USA TODAY Network and in television syndication nationwide. Alive & Well and host Michelle Harris have been featured in Women’s World, In Touch, Natural Home and more!For more information visit the show’s website at www.aliveandwell.tv or contact Linda Flores - GreenPR greenpr@cox.net 310.869.4038Or on IG @michelleharris_tv

