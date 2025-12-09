Maine Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting / 2026 Race Date Assignment Hearing
MAINE, December 16 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: December 16, 2025
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams
Meeting description/purpose:
Related documents (if any):
Notice of Hearing 2026 Race Date Assignment Hearing (PDF)
For further information, contact:
Name: Shane Bacon
Phone:
Legal Disclaimer:
