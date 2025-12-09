Spiritual Guide Mohmood Valimohamed Releases Transformative New Book, 'Book of Wisdom'

A transformative guide to inner healing, spiritual awakening, and living with purpose—by renowned spiritual teacher Mohmood Valimohamed.

Healing begins when we stop hiding our wounds. Acknowledging them is an act of courage.” — Mohmood Valimohamed, Author of "Book of Wisdom"

CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noted spiritual teacher and author Mohmood Valimohamed has released a new work titled Book of Wisdom , a guide designed to facilitate inner awakening, emotional healing, and present-moment awareness. The book draws from Valimohamed’s extensive experience in spiritual mentoring to offer readers a structured path toward self-discovery and peace.Book of Wisdom presents itself not merely as a text, but as an experiential journey. It provides insights aimed at helping individuals reconnect with their inner truth, release limiting self-narratives, and cultivate a life aligned with deeper purpose. The chapters distill wisdom from the author’s own healing work, focusing on themes such as forgiveness, self-worth, and the management of emotional pain.“The book arrives when the reader is ready,” says Valimohamed. “Its purpose is to help quiet the internal dialogue that often keeps people trapped in past regrets or future anxieties, and to bring focus back to the present moment.”Valimohamed, who is not affiliated with any specific spiritual movement, has gained recognition for his accessible teachings on ending personal suffering. His approach emphasizes that inner healing is a foundational step toward compassion and tolerance for others.“Healing begins when we stop hiding our wounds. Acknowledging them is not a weakness, but an act of humility and courage,” Valimohamed explains. He describes inner healing as a holistic process that fosters reconciliation with oneself, with others, and with the divine.Book of Wisdom is intended for anyone seeking greater clarity, experiencing an existential search, or wishing to move beyond personal suffering. It is particularly suited for those looking to begin an inner journey toward what the author terms “spiritual intelligence.”The book is now available for purchase in digital and print formats.For more information or to obtain a copy, visit:About Mohmood Valimohamed:Mohmood Valimohamed is a spiritual teacher and the founder of the Center for Inner Awakening . His work focuses on guiding individuals toward self-healing, mindfulness, and awakening through non-dogmatic principles and universal wisdom.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Mohmood Valimohamedinfo@centerforinnerawakeing.com

