Justice Department Seeks to Denaturalize a Court-Martialed Sex Offender

Today, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil denaturalization action in the District of Maryland against Nicholas Eshun, a native of Ghana. Eshun secured U.S. citizenship under a provision reserved for U.S. servicemembers that requires the servicemember to serve honorably for at least five years. After he naturalized, the U.S. Marine Corps court-martialed and dishonorably discharged Eshun for attempted sexual abuse of someone he believed to be fourteen years old.

“As alleged, this defendant betrayed the uniform, abused the trust of this nation, and targeted who he believed was a child,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Under strong leadership, this Department is using every lawful tool to protect the American people and to ensure that citizenship is not a shield for criminals who never deserved it in the first place. If you commit heinous crimes, you will be held accountable. This is how we make America safe again.”

“Today’s denaturalization against Nicholas Eshun, a court-martialed sex offender, demonstrates the United States’ commitment to using every tool available under the law to pursue those who obtain their U.S. citizenship unlawfully,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Thanks to the intrepid investigators of NCIS, we now know the danger this man poses to this country. He is no longer serving as a Marine. There is no lawful basis for him to keep the citizenship he secured as one.”

Ten months after immigrating to the United States, Eshun enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in October 2011. In 2013, he naturalized under a statute that expedites U.S. citizenship for individuals serving in the U.S. armed forces. But two years later, while serving overseas, Eshun tarnished the honor of the Marine Corps by exchanging lewd messages with someone whom he believed to be a fourteen-year-old girl and by attempting to sexually abuse her. Eshun was, in fact, communicating with an undercover officer with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. His actions resulted in his court-martial and conviction. On May 16, 2016, the Marine Corps dishonorably discharged Eshun after 4 ½ years of service. Defendant is thus subject to denaturalization under 8 U.S.C. § 1440(c), a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that applies to servicemembers who naturalize through military service but who are dishonorably discharged without serving honorably for at least five years.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Chief Hans H. Chen of the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation, Affirmative Litigation Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division, U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, ICE’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.