Home Now Singer Songwriter Mark DiPietro just announced plans for next album coming in 2026

MAD Header announcing new album 2026 Mark with Acoustic Guitar Cover ARTWORK for Mark DiPietro's single HOME NOW

DiPietro took time away from the music scene but never away from playing, singing or writing music. He will be back with his 3rd album in 3 years in 2026.

“His ability to craft music to accompany lyrics and make them swirl around each other is uncanny. A true gifted soul, Mark delivers songs about destiny, life, living and dying.” — Premier Musician

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s own debonair Singer-Songwriter-multi-instrumentalist and lifelong musician Mark DiPietro has just announced plans for his next album “Home Now”. On the heels of the success of his latest single by the same name, DiPietro has decided to actually name his 3rd album after a title cut. The song is getting rave reviews thus far WORLDWIDE and he thinks that it is the perfect name for an album that will house a lot of songs that have the “coming full circle” moments to them. The Home Now album is slated to become a household favorite in a short period of time.About HOME NOW, the single:“Home Now,” was written in Nashville, TN late June, 2025 when Mark was doing a series of writer’s nights in Music City. He wrote the song and performed it live the very same night the song was written. Mark revealed that the song was written in less than 2 hours with one of his recurring co-writers. Sometimes, when a song wants to be born, it is the most natural thing in the world and produces itself organically with the skilled hands and voice of a musical doctor. “HOME NOW,” needed to be here said DiPietro.” It is food for the soul and a hug of hope to anyone still looking for their home. https://markdipietro.hearnow.com/ About HOME NOW, the album:At the time of writing this press release, there are currently 12 songs picked for the new album but it looks like there could be as many as twenty (20.) Songs that have landed a spot on HOME NOW (so far) are as follows:Home Now – The Album1. Home Now – Title Cut2. I Talk, You Shout3. Price to Pay4. Time Gets Away5. Hard To Find6. We Laugh, We Cry7. Beautiful Life8. I Remember You and I9. It Don’t Come Easy10. 20 Years From Now11. Love Dies12. This LoveOther projects recently released by DiPietro: THE 13TH WAVE, the 11 song CD delivers feeling, emotion and magic for the listener. Tracks on the album are: “Darker Shade of Gray,””Can’t Fight Fate,””Fight For Our Love,” ”Obsession,””Feel This Right.””Can’t Be Without You,””Here We Are Again,””Only A Moment,””I’m Not The Bad Guy,””Toxic Fever,” and ”Now That You’re Older.” https://markdipietro.hearnow.com/the-13th-wave Mark’s debut album, “DiPietro, Leaving a Mark,” was released in the summer of 2024 and is home to 10 great songs. “Once Is Not Enough,” “Tell Me What You Want,” “Give Me Time,” “Glory of Life,” “Leap of Faith,” “Special Way,” “I Can Dream About It,” “I’m The One You’re Looking For,” “Shadow On My Wall,” and “Still Got The Blues (Instrumental). https://music.apple.com/us/album/dipietro-leaving-a-mark/1765816724

Mark DiPietro with HOME NOW

