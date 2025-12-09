Home Now Singer Songwriter Mark DiPietro just announced plans for next album coming in 2026
DiPietro took time away from the music scene but never away from playing, singing or writing music. He will be back with his 3rd album in 3 years in 2026.
About HOME NOW, the single:
“Home Now,” was written in Nashville, TN late June, 2025 when Mark was doing a series of writer’s nights in Music City. He wrote the song and performed it live the very same night the song was written. Mark revealed that the song was written in less than 2 hours with one of his recurring co-writers. Sometimes, when a song wants to be born, it is the most natural thing in the world and produces itself organically with the skilled hands and voice of a musical doctor. “HOME NOW,” needed to be here said DiPietro.” It is food for the soul and a hug of hope to anyone still looking for their home. https://markdipietro.hearnow.com/
About HOME NOW, the album:
At the time of writing this press release, there are currently 12 songs picked for the new album but it looks like there could be as many as twenty (20.) Songs that have landed a spot on HOME NOW (so far) are as follows:
Home Now – The Album
1. Home Now – Title Cut
2. I Talk, You Shout
3. Price to Pay
4. Time Gets Away
5. Hard To Find
6. We Laugh, We Cry
7. Beautiful Life
8. I Remember You and I
9. It Don’t Come Easy
10. 20 Years From Now
11. Love Dies
12. This Love
Other projects recently released by DiPietro: THE 13TH WAVE, the 11 song CD delivers feeling, emotion and magic for the listener. Tracks on the album are: “Darker Shade of Gray,””Can’t Fight Fate,””Fight For Our Love,” ”Obsession,””Feel This Right.””Can’t Be Without You,””Here We Are Again,””Only A Moment,””I’m Not The Bad Guy,””Toxic Fever,” and ”Now That You’re Older.” https://markdipietro.hearnow.com/the-13th-wave
Mark’s debut album, “DiPietro, Leaving a Mark,” was released in the summer of 2024 and is home to 10 great songs. “Once Is Not Enough,” “Tell Me What You Want,” “Give Me Time,” “Glory of Life,” “Leap of Faith,” “Special Way,” “I Can Dream About It,” “I’m The One You’re Looking For,” “Shadow On My Wall,” and “Still Got The Blues (Instrumental). https://music.apple.com/us/album/dipietro-leaving-a-mark/1765816724
For more about Mark and his music, visit his website at https://markallendipietro.com/
Mark DiPietro with HOME NOW
