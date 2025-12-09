PEAKE collaborates with Amazon Leo to provide satellite communications service to public safety and government agencies

PEAKE is an Amazon Leo Authorized Reseller

MILLERSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEAKE , a leading provider of resilient communications and technology solutions for public safety and government agencies, today announced it has signed an agreement with Amazon Leo to provide integrated, resilient satellite communications, or SATCOM, services to public safety and government agencies.Amazon Leo is a low Earth orbit satellite internet network aiming to provide fast, reliable broadband to customers beyond the reach of traditional networks. Through Leo for Government, Amazon is tailoring this technology to meet the unique requirements of federal, state, and local agencies — ensuring secure, reliable communications where they are needed most.PEAKE will integrate Amazon Leo into its suite of public safety technology offerings, enabling agencies to maintain operational continuity in the most challenging conditions, including disaster response, remote operations, and critical infrastructure protection.“Working with Amazon Leo strengthens PEAKE’s mission to deliver resilient, secure connectivity for the agencies that protect our communities. Together, we’re extending high-performance satellite capacity from the cloud to the edge—so first responders, emergency managers, homeland security and federal teams can operate with confidence when every second counts.” — Steve Morgan, PEAKE"Amazon is building one of the most advanced satellite communications systems in the world, and this agreement with PEAKE will help put reliable connectivity in the hands of public safety and government agencies that need it most – ensuring they can access critical information and coordinate resources even when operating in remote locations or dealing with outages.”— Rick Freeman, President, Amazon Leo for GovernmentThe benefits of low Earth orbit satellite communications for public safety include:• High-speed, low-latency broadband to support real-time data, video, and voice communications.• Expanded coverage for rural, remote, and disaster-impacted areas.• Secure, reliable connections designed to meet government and public safety standards.• Rapid deployment capabilities for mobile command centers, emergency operations centers, field units and fleets.This announcement follows PEAKE’s continued expansion into satellite-enabled, multi-path connectivity solutions for agencies across the country.For more information about PEAKE and Amazon Leo visit: www.peake.com/amazon-leo About PEAKEPEAKE provides communications and technology integration services to public safety, government, and enterprise customers. Specializing in resilient connectivity, audio-visual integration, and operational support, PEAKE ensures that mission-critical teams remain connected and operational — anytime, anywhere.

