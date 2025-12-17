Divine Diamonds Ministries Releases Sweet 16 – The Crowning Year Magazine Honoring Top 25 Legacy Queens and Legacy King

Sweet 16 - The Crowning Year - Signature Edition Magazine Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker, PhD, Visionary-Founder/Legacy Queen. Speaker. Coach. Best-Selling Author. Certified Book Strategist.

Special edition magazine honoring women & leaders who are making an impact across business, legal, ministry, education, wellness, and global leadership.

This commemorative edition marks a defining moment in our transformational journey. For 16 years, we have empowered purpose-driven pioneers who are called to rise, reign & build legacies that last.” — Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Diamonds Ministries Announces the “Sweet 16 – The Crowning Year” Commemorative Edition Magazine Celebrating the Top 25 Legacy Queens and the Legacy King in 2025

Philadelphia, PA — Divine Diamonds Ministries® proudly unveils its historic “Sweet 16 – The Crowning Year” Commemorative Edition Magazine, a landmark digital publication celebrating 16 years of both local and global empowerment, leadership, and transformational impact.

This prestigious edition honors the Top 25 Legacy Queens & the Legacy King in 2025, honoring the extraordinary leaders who exemplify purpose, inner excellence, and legacy-building. Designed as an elite digital platform, The “Sweet 16 – The Crowning Year” Magazine amplifies the voices, stories, and divine assignments of emerging and established leaders who are advancing purpose across business, legal, marketplace ministry, mentorship, branding, health, wellness, education, coaching, community, advocacy, and legacy-driven entrepreneurship.

Each honoree was carefully selected for their commitment, courage, authenticity, impact, influence, and unwavering support for others. “This commemorative edition magazine marks a defining moment in our empowering and transformational journey," said Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker, Visionary Founder and Legacy Architect. "For 16+ years, we have stood as a beacon of light for purpose-driven pioneers leading with faith, and leaders who are called to rise, reign, and build legacies that outlive them."

A HISTORICAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION ROOTED IN PURPOSE, EXCELLENCE & LEGACY

The Sweet 16 Commemorative Edition Magazine features the Top 25 Legacy Queens and the Legacy King in 2025.

Exclusive Feature Interviews highlighting the following Honorees:

Dr. Obioma Martin - The Midwife to Millionaire CEOs.

Shirley Williams, Executive Clinical Data Strategist & Mentor.

Toni Moore, Esq., LLM (Tax) - The Legal Deva.™ - Protecting Businesses, Brands, Banks & Blessings.

Carla Hadrick, MHA, CSCM - Founder, Care with Dignity at Home, Inc.

Elder Lorraine “Lady Bella” Troy – Founder, Diva 65 Project.

Dr. Love – Edward Johnson, III - Founder | Women Empowerment/Relationship Coach, Love University.

ADDITIONAL TOP 25 LEGACY QUEENS, INCLUDING:

Msny. Ruth Williams • Dr.JoAnne D. Manns, Ph.D • S. Candee’ Winfield • Rev. Tonya W. Waddy • Sheyel Lavon Rorie • Dr. Shantal R. Taylor • Ronalda Sedeno • Lolita McNeal • Sherri Y. Johnson • Shay-La'rren Johnson • Nicole Braxton • Patricia Skipworth • Alequa Debra Hayward • Laurene Robles • Renee Huewitt Ford • Katrina McCurdy •Bridget Washington-Jackson • Alexis Small.

Readers are invited to enjoy the complimentary digital edition as a celebratory gift in honor of this historic Sweet 16 milestone at:

https://bit.ly/3XKImDM.

Printed copies are also available for those who desire an elegant keepsake. Click the link to order your copy at:

https://bit.ly/49IpTPp

About the Visionary Founder, Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker, PhD

Dr. Lougenia J. Rucker is an award-winning Transformation Strategist, Certified Book Coach, Legacy Architect, and Founder of Divine Diamonds Ministries®. A 6x Best-Selling Author, she coaches and mentors purpose-driven women to live with clarity and confidence, expand their personal and professional brands, and build sustainable legacies.

She is also the visionary behind the Legacy Queens Movement, a global empowerment community of high-impact women who gather virtually every month on the second Tuesday from 7:00–8:00 PM EST to engage in leadership development, personal growth, and legacy-focused conversations. Through her coaching and mentoring frameworks, Dr. Rucker supports faith-driven business owners and leaders in aligning purpose, identity, and long-term impact while developing legacies designed to endure.

