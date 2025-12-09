Elevator, New Co-Warehousing Community in North Kansas City, Now Open to Support Small Businesses

The common area inside Elevator’s new North Kansas City location, featuring coworking space, workspaces, and community-focused design. A member working inside one of Elevator’s warehouse units, equipped for product-based businesses and makers. The logistics area at Elevator’s North Kansas City location, supporting small businesses with shipping, receiving, and storage.

Elevator opens its first Missouri location in North Kansas City, offering flexible office space and micro-warehousing for growing small businesses.

Our goal has always been simple: create a place we wish existed back when we were growing our own product-based business.” — Shannon Lerda

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevator , a co-warehousing community for small businesses and entrepreneurs, has officially opened its first Missouri location at 20 W 14th Ave, North Kansas City, MO 64116. Spanning 42,276 square feet, the new facility continues Elevator’s expansion across the Midwest and reinforces its mission to provide flexible workspaces and logistics support for small businesses, e-commerce brands, and creative professionals.The North Kansas City facility integrates warehouse and office spaces with community-focused amenities, featuring 66 micro-warehouses, 34 private offices, three loading docks, a conference room, private meeting pods, packing station, coworking spaces, full kitchen and more. The space is designed to serve as a hub for entrepreneurs, startups, and product-based businesses looking to scale efficiently.“Small businesses are the backbone of every community, and they deserve space that supports how they operate. Opening in North Kansas City gives entrepreneurs a place built for their business in mind—room to grow, access to resources, and a community that fuels collaboration. This city has an energy we’re excited to be part of, and we’re here to fuel the next wave of entrepreneurs.” said Emiliano Lerda, CEO and Co-Founder, Elevator.“Our goal has always been simple: create a place we wish existed back when we were growing our own product-based business. Our new North Kansas City location reflects that—vibrant workspace, flexible storage, and a community that makes the day-to-day feel less isolating. We’re proud to bring a solution that helps business owners move faster and feel supported while they do it.” said Shannon Lerda, President & Co-Founder of Elevator“Elevator Co-Warehousing will be an extremely encouraging boost for entrepreneurship in North Kansas City. Everything they offer – warehouse space, dock, shipping and receiving support, professional development, offices, builder spaces and meeting rooms available to all tenants – will be a huge boost for any small business or entrepreneur.” said Richard Groves, Executive Director, NKC Business CouncilWith North Kansas City joining Elevator’s portfolio, the company continues expanding its Midwest footprint and supporting growing entrepreneurial communities. Elevator’s second Missouri location is scheduled to open in St. Louis in early 2026 at 1230 Macklind Avenue, near the Saint Louis Science CenterA formal ribbon-cutting event is being planned for early 2026. Follow us on social media and stay tuned for more details. Book a tour today to explore the new North Kansas City facility and connect with the Elevator community.About ElevatorFounded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model designed for small businesses with physical goods. From micro-warehouse units to private offices, flexible spaces, logistics support, access to capital, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is a hub for small business growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce journey, the Lerdas created Elevator to empower small businesses within a collaborative, resource-rich environment. Learn more and book a tour at elevatorspaces.com.About NKC Business CouncilThe North Kansas City Business Council is North Kansas City’s “Chamber of Commerce” – a nonprofit, member-based corporation totally dedicated to supporting the businesses of North Kansas City. The three ways the North Kansas City Business Council helps is by communicating, providing guidance to solutions for problems and offering an abundance of marketing and networking opportunities. Learn more at www.nkcbusinesscouncil.com

