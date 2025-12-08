Council Supports Expanded Prevention and Awareness Efforts to Address Drink Spiking

The Council adopted a resolution supporting the expansion of prevention initiatives and public awareness campaigns related to drink spiking in the City of Boston. Drink spiking occurs when a person deliberately puts alcohol or drugs – such as Rohypnol (“roofies”), GHB, or Ketamine – into someone else’s drink without their knowledge or permission. These incidents can take place in bars, pubs, nightclubs, or even private house parties.

The resolution highlights the serious physical symptoms associated with drink spiking, including confusion, nausea, vomiting, loss of effective communication, memory loss, and temporary paralysis. If someone suspects they or someone else have been spiked, it is critical to alert the establishment’s manager or party host and seek medical attention as soon as possible. Individuals who have been spiked should never be left alone or encouraged to continue drinking.

According to reports, Boston saw 107 reported instances of drink spiking in 2023 and 71 in 2024. Despite this decrease, many people still feel intimidated to report incidents to the Boston Police Department. The Council emphasizes the importance of encouraging survivors to immediately report spiking to the police.

The resolution also notes legislation currently residing in the New York State Assembly that would require certain establishments to provide drink drug–testing devices to patrons and prominently notify them of their availability. These devices can detect common controlled substances used in spiking within minutes.

Because drink spiking can be linked to violent crimes, including sexual assault, the Council stresses the need for the City to expand available resources for licensed establishments and patrons – especially young women – and to strengthen public education on the signs and dangers of drink spiking.