Council Supports New Memorial Honoring Chinese American Veterans

The Council adopted a resolution supporting the creation of a Chinese American Veterans Memorial at Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The memorial has been proposed by American Legion Boston Chinatown Post 328 to honor Chinese American veterans who have served the United States with patriotism and distinction throughout the nation’s history, despite the discrimination and barriers many faced.

Post 328 has outlined a comprehensive plan for the memorial’s design, installation, and long-term stewardship. The proposal includes pursuing public and private funding, developing community-based sponsorships, and forming partnerships with local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and civic institutions. It also commits to a long-term Conservancy and Stewardship Plan, including establishing a dedicated committee and collaborating with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, MassDOT, and relevant city agencies. A maintenance fund would support ongoing care, seasonal plantings, signage, and accessibility improvements.

The envisioned memorial is intended to be a living tribute, supported by annual programming such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, educational initiatives, youth engagement, commemorative events, and cultural heritage celebrations. These activities aim to broaden public understanding of the contributions of Chinese American service members.

Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park was identified as an ideal location due to its visibility, accessibility, landscaped setting, and central position within a well-loved urban greenspace that fosters public reflection and community engagement. The proposal has already received significant support from regional veterans’ groups, Chinese American community associations, neighborhood organizations, business leaders, educators, and residents.

By adopting this resolution, the Council affirms the importance of recognizing generations of Chinese American veterans and strengthening Boston’s cultural, historical, and educational landscape. The Council encourages continued collaboration among Post 328, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, MassDOT, and relevant city agencies to advance the memorial’s design, funding, and long-term stewardship.