Ava Laurénne Bride Announces ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’, Annual Christmas Ball & Fashion Show

Ava Laurénne Bride hosts a magical 1940s-inspired Christmas Ball with dancing, treats, and a breathtaking bridal fashion show. Free tickets, reserve now!

Our Christmas Ball is a love letter to Greenville, honoring its heritage while creating new memories. We hope every guest feels the warmth, nostalgia, and magic of coming home for the holidays.” — Natalie Pierre, Chief Branding Officer of Ava Laurénne Bride

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ava Laurénne Bride is extending an invitation to the Greenville community to attend I’ll Be Home for Christmas: The Annual Ava Laurénne Bride Christmas Ball & Fashion Show, an evening celebrating cherished traditions, nostalgic charm, and the city’s vibrant spirit of community and hospitality that has made people from all over the world feel at home in Greenville.

Set inside the shop’s historic 1940s building, once the general store for the local mill community, the event honors the rich heritage of family, community, honor, and hospitality that define Greenville. This year’s Christmas Ball pays tribute to that legacy while continuing an annual tradition beloved by guests who attend events at Ava Laurénne Bride. Known for hosting lavish celebrations for their brides and the greater community throughout the year, Ava Laurénne Bride is bringing that same signature magic to this festive holiday gathering.

The event will welcome guests into an atmosphere filled with Christmas nostalgia and seasonal cheer, honoring both the holiday season and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. Ava Laurénne Bride, celebrated for its extravagant community events, continues that tradition with a night designed to highlight the warmth, connection, and creativity that define the brand and the owner’s hometown of Greenville, SC.

Attendees will enjoy swing dancing, holiday treats, and opportunities to create lifelong memories with neighbors and friends. A featured bridal fashion show will showcase the sparkle of the season through elegant gowns and festive styling.

Guests are encouraged to wear 1940s-inspired attire, reflecting the vintage elegance and classic holiday aesthetic of the “White Christmas” era. Military attendees are encouraged to wear their Class A military dress.

Tickets are free but limited, and the event is expected to fill quickly. Community members are encouraged to reserve their tickets early for an evening of music, beauty, and celebration.

Event Details:

Date: December 13

Time: 7:30–9:30 PM

Location: Ava Laurénne Bride, 3 McBeth St., Greenville, SC

Tickets: contact us at shop@avagvl.com or (864) 631-2448



Media inquiries are welcome.

