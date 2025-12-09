Basket of Hope Launches Super Baskets of Hope 2026 to Bring Joy and Encouragement to Thousands of Hospitalized Children
Athletes, local volunteers and national partners unite to assemble gift baskets and bring hope and support to families facing childhood illness.
In 2012, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the organization’s National Spokesperson, launched Super Baskets of Hope to bring hope to families in all 32 NFL cities during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – JANUARY 6th & 7th, 2026
Volunteers are needed at the St. Charles Convention Center on January 6th and 7th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, to help assemble thousands of gift baskets and Hope Totes. Groups and individuals may attend for all or part of the day.
To volunteer, visit Superbasketofhope.org, call 314-268-1515, or contact Janelle Madi at jmadi@basketofhope.org.
WAYS TO SUPPORT IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND
Build-A-Bear Fundraiser – Lindbergh High School: Community members may purchase a $25 Build-A-Bear to help supply bears for children’s baskets. Orders may be placed at www.basketofhope.org/bear through January 16, with pickup on February 9 or February 13 at the school.
jBloom “Hope” Necklace: St. Louis–based jBloom Designs is selling “Hope” necklaces, with proceeds providing necklaces to parents of hospitalized children. Necklaces can be purchased at www.Superbasketsofhope.org.
IMPACT
Basket of Hope serves more than 3,000 families each year in St. Louis and aims to deliver 8,000 gifts in January. With over 98% of all funding going directly toward program costs, community support plays a crucial role in meeting the needs of families facing serious illness. Individuals may sponsor a Basket of Hope for $100 or donate any amount to help reach the 2026 goal.
Basket of Hope extends its gratitude to the 2026 National & Local Sponsors: FedEx, CG Moneta Consulting, ADHC Underpayments, jBloom Designs, S&K Printing, Build-A-Bear, Dungy Family Foundation, Swink Coplen & NFP Rx Solutions.
MEDIA INVITATION
Media are invited to attend at 11:00 AM on both days or coordinate access to hospital visits scheduled for the afternoons.
ABOUT BASKET OF HOPE
Basket of Hope is a St. Louis–based nonprofit founded in 1995 to provide encouragement and support to families with children facing serious illness. Through partnerships with athletes, corporations, and volunteers, the organization delivers baskets and Hope Totes filled with comfort and enrichment items to thousands of families each year. Learn more at www.basketofhope.org.
