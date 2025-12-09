Basket of Hope Launches Super Baskets of Hope 2026 to Bring Joy and Encouragement to Thousands of Hospitalized Children

NFL HOF Coach Tony Dungy delivers Basket of Hope Basket of Hope

Athletes, local volunteers and national partners unite to assemble gift baskets and bring hope and support to families facing childhood illness.

Our mission is to remind families facing serious illness that they are not alone. Super Baskets of Hope brings together volunteers and partners across the country to surround these families with love.” — Angela Brunette, National Executive Director of Basket of Hope

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basket of Hope , a St. Louis–based nonprofit founded in 1995 after Paul and Angela Brunette’s daughter, Christina, completed cancer treatment at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, is preparing for Super Baskets of Hope 2026, its largest outreach of the year. The organization partners with professional athletes to deliver gifts filled with toys, games, craft items, and educational materials to hospitalized children, while parents receive items that nourish them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.In 2012, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the organization’s National Spokesperson, launched Super Baskets of Hope to bring hope to families in all 32 NFL cities during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – JANUARY 6th & 7th, 2026Volunteers are needed at the St. Charles Convention Center on January 6th and 7th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, to help assemble thousands of gift baskets and Hope Totes. Groups and individuals may attend for all or part of the day.To volunteer, visit Superbasketofhope.org, call 314-268-1515, or contact Janelle Madi at jmadi@basketofhope.org.WAYS TO SUPPORT IF YOU CANNOT ATTENDBuild-A-Bear Fundraiser – Lindbergh High School: Community members may purchase a $25 Build-A-Bear to help supply bears for children’s baskets. Orders may be placed at www.basketofhope.org/bear through January 16, with pickup on February 9 or February 13 at the school.jBloom “Hope” Necklace: St. Louis–based jBloom Designs is selling “Hope” necklaces, with proceeds providing necklaces to parents of hospitalized children. Necklaces can be purchased at www.Superbasketsofhope.org IMPACTBasket of Hope serves more than 3,000 families each year in St. Louis and aims to deliver 8,000 gifts in January. With over 98% of all funding going directly toward program costs, community support plays a crucial role in meeting the needs of families facing serious illness. Individuals may sponsor a Basket of Hope for $100 or donate any amount to help reach the 2026 goal.Basket of Hope extends its gratitude to the 2026 National & Local Sponsors: FedEx, CG Moneta Consulting, ADHC Underpayments, jBloom Designs, S&K Printing, Build-A-Bear, Dungy Family Foundation, Swink Coplen & NFP Rx Solutions.MEDIA INVITATIONMedia are invited to attend at 11:00 AM on both days or coordinate access to hospital visits scheduled for the afternoons.Media Contacts:Janelle Madi – jmadi@basketofhope.org | 314-435-3932Angela Brunette – abrunette@basketofhope.org | 314-956-9567Basket of Hope Office | 314-268-1515ABOUT BASKET OF HOPEBasket of Hope is a St. Louis–based nonprofit founded in 1995 to provide encouragement and support to families with children facing serious illness. Through partnerships with athletes, corporations, and volunteers, the organization delivers baskets and Hope Totes filled with comfort and enrichment items to thousands of families each year. Learn more at www.basketofhope.org



