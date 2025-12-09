Malatya Apricot Strengthens Its Global Position - Leading Supplier and Exporter of Dried Apricots, Dried Figs, Raisins

Malatya Apricot Garland Dried Figs Golden Raisin Dried Apricots Turkish Dried Food Supplier and Exporter

In the global market, dried fruits are being used in product development strategies in the energy bar, baked goods, dairy alternatives product, cereals, ready-to-eat snacks categories” — ERTUGRUL EVLIYAOGLU

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI, TURKEY, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A long-standing manufacturer and exporter of dried fruits, Malatya Apricot today has declared the increase of its international distribution channels of three of its main products, namely: Dried Apricots, Dried Figs, and Raisins. The growth is based on the increase in international demand of naturally preserved fruit products that are applied in the retail, food manufacturing, and nutrition-oriented markets.

This growth enhances the capability of the firm to distribute an expanded scope of regions without compromising the standards, traceability and consistency of international trade. The news indicates the current changes in consumption trends of the world whereby the demand of minimally processed and shelf-stable food is still growing.

Our company is a creation of Malatya which is the land of great agricultural background and rare kinds of dried fruits known to the world. The combination of tradition and innovation in our production, using the experience of generations, and our personal interest in food safety and authenticity allow us to offer products that are the best representatives of Turkish agriculture.

Increasing Export Demand of Dried Fruits Products

Dried fruits such as dried apricots, dried figs and raisins were all included in world diets centuries ago. Nevertheless, recent industry evaluations reveal that demand is again reviving owing to the shifting consumer choices, higher awareness on natural ingredients as well as the escalated consumption of dried fruits in packaged foods and commercial kitchens.

Dried apricots are still among the most identifiable products that are linked with Malatya region in Turkey where the climate conditions are favourable in the production of naturally sweet apricots with a balanced acidity. Dried apricots are still used in snacking, baking, and in general food production as the international market is increasingly seeking nutrient-rich foods.

The dried figs also keep on establishing a good presence in the world markets. Their historical value and unique texture and even natural sweetness made them be an ingredient in the ancient cuisines and the contemporary health-conscious product lines. Increased distribution of dried figs is now being applied in cereals, packaged goods, confectionery, and food service industries throughout the world.

Raisins- one of the oldest most popular and consumed dried fruits, continue to dominate both the domestic consumption and industrial food processing. Sultana, golden, Thompson, black, and flame raisins are some of the versions that facilitate a diverse culinary use. Their use in bakery products, snacks, ready meals, and confectionery is also on the increase which contributes to constant demand in the whole world.

Global Distribution Expansion Announced

When making the announcement about the expansion, Malatya Apricot assured that the extended distribution channel will help in serving both the mature and developing markets. The exports are now in North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East. The wider range of distribution framework is made to enhance uniformity of supply and to match the seasonal and business demands of various markets.

That move comes after several years of sustained expansion in global export of dried apricots, dried figs and raisins. The enthusiasm of food manufactures, retailers, and wholesale distributors has made the company to expand its logistical capacity and enhance coordination on the export channels.

One of the company representatives had remarked that there has been a consistent increase in the demand of dried apricots, dried figs and raisins in various sectors around the world. The expansion of our distribution channels will serve this demand and will enable us to work more effectively with our partners that need consistency in supply and quality that can be counted upon.

Industry Environment: Environmental Protection and World Foods

The declaration is consistent with the trends occurring in the wider industry that emphasize that shelf-stable foods play a significant role in global supply chains. The dried apricots, dried figs and raisins are naturally dried in the traditional or controlled manner which allows them to retain flavour, texture and nutrients. Their high shelf life and multi-purpose make them a suitable ingredient group to manufacturers who intend to find useful ingredients in both conventional and health-oriented foods.

In the global market, dried fruits are being used in product development strategies in the energy bar, baked goods, dairy alternatives product, cereals, ready-to-eat snacks categories. Sweetness has been their main target with no artificial additives and this has led to continued attention by companies that are keen in clean-label formulations.

Dried Apricots: Malatya Signature Product

Dried Apricots are our core company identity. The most renowned region in the world that produces apricots is Malatya and we have the honour of adding to its heritage. Our Dried Apricots have great colour, their typical sweetness and softness that are achieved due to the attentive cultivation process, the way of natural drying, and the way of attentive processing.

Applicants contain high amounts of vitamins A and E, potassium, iron, and antioxidants that are beneficial to heart, digestion, immunity, and skin vitality. They are a good source of natural energy and hence they are more likely to be used by health-conscious people. They also have the appropriate taste that can be applied to daily snacks, breakfast bowls, desserts, and high-end dishes.

Dried Figs: A Fruit With an ancient History

The Figs which are dried are some of the oldest known fruits which have been consumed in the world since the time of the ancient civilizations of Mediterranean, Middle East, and Asia. Thousands of years of culinary culture have especially their honey-like sweetness, soft texture and the nutritional richness made them a significant portion of culinary culture. Nowadays they are considered to be one of the most demanded dried fruits on the world markets.

The raisins: universal love food

Raisins are one of the most ancient forms of dried fruits in the world, considering the value that they are not only sweet but also are useful in different cultures. Raisins entered the household kitchen cupboards of the whole world starting with breakfast cereals and baked goods up to festive rice meals, snacks, desserts, and traditional recipes.

Devotion to International Standards

Malatya Apricot accentuated that its enlarged distribution system will still run on accepted international food safety and quality guidelines. These come in the form of regular inspection, regulated processing conditions, trackable sourcing procedures and adherence to the regulatory mandates of every destination to which the exports are supposed to be unleashed.

The company affirmed that its manufacturing operations of dried apricots, dried figs, and raisins are designed in terms of uniformity, cleanliness, and conscientiousness. These aspects guarantee a product is not compromised in terms of its desired qualities until delivery.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson, it was observed that, as we continue to expand our operations, we commit to the same principle of food safety and quality that has guided our operations over many years. We operate based on the principles of transparency, responsible production, and long-term collaboration with our partners.

Empowering International Relations

Its expansion is not only to gain more distribution volume, but it will also help in facilitating closer communication and coordination with its international partners. The food manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors rely on dependable supply cycles and the improved network of the company is designed to ensure high accuracy in planning of the long-term contracts.

It is likely that this development will be especially applicable to markets where consumption of dried apricots, dried figs, and raisins is going to rise, and regions where the consumption of dried fruits in reformulated or newly developed food products is growing by companies.

International Presence Supported by effective infrastructure

Turkey also continues to be among the main suppliers of dried apricots, dried figs, and various kinds of raisin in the world. High yield of land, favorable climate, and well-established agricultural activities are factors in the country that lead to the contribution of the country to global supply chains.

In this ecosystem, Malatya Apricot has been involved in international trade by the regular cooperation with growers, processors and importers. The increased distribution channel is a continuity in enhancing Turkish dried characteristics of fruits on the international platform.

The Future of our Mission and Vision

The company reported that its current mission is to help in responsible production and also to help in the supply of nutrient-rich agricultural products in the world.

According to the company, it plans to introduce natural grown and conscientiously processed Turkish dried fruits to the markets of the world by responsible sourcing, transparent operations, and consistent co-operation with partners. It has also reiterated that long-term reliability will be a major concern as the world keeps changing in demand.

As the distribution expansion is in progress, Malatya Apricot also spelt out that it will keep tracking the market trends and consumption pattern in the dried apricots, dried figs, and raisins. The firm indicated that further improvements in the logistical front might take place in the future depending on the new requirements in the industry.



The growth in distribution channel that Malatya Apricot has experienced is an indication of the changes experienced in the global market in favor of natural sourced dried fruits. With the demand in various regions still growing, the company is to remain relatively consistent in terms of the quality practices, consistency in its operations, and transparent supply chain management. By matching its capacities with the changing demands of the market, Malatya Apricot can be able to serve the international demand of the Turkish dried apricots, dried figs and raisins and develop the global dried fruit industry in the long-term.

DRIED FRUITS

