Revolution Apothecary Wins Best in Show at the 2025 America’s Best Hemp Beverage Awards

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Apothecary Dominates the 2025 America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards — Passion Punch Wins Best in Show as RA Secures Its Third Major National HonorRevolution Apothecary (RA), the apothecary-crafted hemp THC beverage redefining how adults unwind, has once again been recognized on the national stage—sweeping the 2025 America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards. This marks the brand’s third major national accolade in under a year, solidifying RA as one of the most awarded hemp THC beverage brands in America.This year’s competition highlighted innovation, craftsmanship, and flavor leadership from brands across the country. RA continued its upward momentum, earning top distinctions across multiple categories.Passion Punch Wins Best in Show, Best in State, and Multiple Double Gold HonorsAlready known for its vibrant pour and flavor-forward profile, Passion Punch delivered an exceptional performance:National Award: Double Gold – Best in ShowNational Award: Best in StateNational Award: Best Low-Dose SpiritRegional Award (Midwest): Double Gold – Best in RegionPackaging Award: GoldThese achievements further establish Passion Punch as one of the most awarded hemp THC beverages in the country, now earning major recognitions across three national competitions. Cosmic Cloud Continues RA’s Winning Run with National Silver and Regional GoldRA’s citrus-driven Cosmic Cloud also impressed judges, earning:National Award: SilverRegional Award (Midwest): GoldIts bold flavor design and smooth feel continue to reinforce RA’s leadership across its expanding portfolio.A Disruptive Vision Realized“My vision from day one was to create something disruptive — a hemp beverage experience that didn’t exist yet,” said Justin Kleineider, Founder of Revolution Apothecary. “I wanted to help people find a better unwind, something that felt elevated, social, and modern. These latest awards confirm that our approach resonates. We set out to build a new standard for the category, and I’m proud to see that work recognized at the highest level.”About Revolution ApothecaryRevolution Apothecary (RA) is an apothecary-crafted hemp THC beverage brand known for bold flavors, vibrant pours, and a category-redefining feel. Designed for social, mindful, and elevated experiences, RA is crafted with natural ingredients, premium hemp emulsions, and a commitment to exceptional taste and modern craftsmanship.

