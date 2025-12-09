Revolution Apothecary Wins Best in Show at the 2025 America’s Best Hemp Beverage Awards
Passion Punch earns Double Gold, Best in Show, and Best in State as Cosmic Cloud adds national and regional wins for Revolution Apothecary.DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Apothecary Dominates the 2025 America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards — Passion Punch Wins Best in Show as RA Secures Its Third Major National Honor
Revolution Apothecary (RA), the apothecary-crafted hemp THC beverage redefining how adults unwind, has once again been recognized on the national stage—sweeping the 2025 America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards. This marks the brand’s third major national accolade in under a year, solidifying RA as one of the most awarded hemp THC beverage brands in America.
This year’s competition highlighted innovation, craftsmanship, and flavor leadership from brands across the country. RA continued its upward momentum, earning top distinctions across multiple categories.
Passion Punch Wins Best in Show, Best in State, and Multiple Double Gold Honors
Already known for its vibrant pour and flavor-forward profile, Passion Punch delivered an exceptional performance:
National Award: Double Gold – Best in Show
National Award: Best in State
National Award: Best Low-Dose Spirit
Regional Award (Midwest): Double Gold – Best in Region
Packaging Award: Gold
These achievements further establish Passion Punch as one of the most awarded hemp THC beverages in the country, now earning major recognitions across three national competitions.
Cosmic Cloud Continues RA’s Winning Run with National Silver and Regional Gold
RA’s citrus-driven Cosmic Cloud also impressed judges, earning:
National Award: Silver
Regional Award (Midwest): Gold
Its bold flavor design and smooth feel continue to reinforce RA’s leadership across its expanding portfolio.
A Disruptive Vision Realized
“My vision from day one was to create something disruptive — a hemp beverage experience that didn’t exist yet,” said Justin Kleineider, Founder of Revolution Apothecary. “I wanted to help people find a better unwind, something that felt elevated, social, and modern. These latest awards confirm that our approach resonates. We set out to build a new standard for the category, and I’m proud to see that work recognized at the highest level.”
About Revolution Apothecary
Revolution Apothecary (RA) is an apothecary-crafted hemp THC beverage brand known for bold flavors, vibrant pours, and a category-redefining feel. Designed for social, mindful, and elevated experiences, RA is crafted with natural ingredients, premium hemp emulsions, and a commitment to exceptional taste and modern craftsmanship.
