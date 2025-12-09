Submit Release
Revolution Apothecary Wins Best in Show at the 2025 America’s Best Hemp Beverage Awards

Passion Punch — from Revolution Apothecary.

Passion Punch — from Revolution Apothecary.

Passion Punch THC beverage bottle photographed on a table surface.

Passion Punch- Winner of Americas Best Hemp Beverage Competition

RA Cosmic Cloud — the apothecary-crafted, hemp-infused beverage redefining the future of social drinking.

RA Cosmic Cloud — the apothecary-crafted, hemp-infused beverage redefining the future of social drinking.

Passion Punch earns Double Gold, Best in Show, and Best in State as Cosmic Cloud adds national and regional wins for Revolution Apothecary.

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Apothecary Dominates the 2025 America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards — Passion Punch Wins Best in Show as RA Secures Its Third Major National Honor

Revolution Apothecary (RA), the apothecary-crafted hemp THC beverage redefining how adults unwind, has once again been recognized on the national stage—sweeping the 2025 America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards. This marks the brand’s third major national accolade in under a year, solidifying RA as one of the most awarded hemp THC beverage brands in America.

This year’s competition highlighted innovation, craftsmanship, and flavor leadership from brands across the country. RA continued its upward momentum, earning top distinctions across multiple categories.

Passion Punch Wins Best in Show, Best in State, and Multiple Double Gold Honors

Already known for its vibrant pour and flavor-forward profile, Passion Punch delivered an exceptional performance:

National Award: Double Gold – Best in Show

National Award: Best in State

National Award: Best Low-Dose Spirit

Regional Award (Midwest): Double Gold – Best in Region

Packaging Award: Gold

These achievements further establish Passion Punch as one of the most awarded hemp THC beverages in the country, now earning major recognitions across three national competitions.

Cosmic Cloud Continues RA’s Winning Run with National Silver and Regional Gold

RA’s citrus-driven Cosmic Cloud also impressed judges, earning:

National Award: Silver

Regional Award (Midwest): Gold

Its bold flavor design and smooth feel continue to reinforce RA’s leadership across its expanding portfolio.

A Disruptive Vision Realized

“My vision from day one was to create something disruptive — a hemp beverage experience that didn’t exist yet,” said Justin Kleineider, Founder of Revolution Apothecary. “I wanted to help people find a better unwind, something that felt elevated, social, and modern. These latest awards confirm that our approach resonates. We set out to build a new standard for the category, and I’m proud to see that work recognized at the highest level.”

About Revolution Apothecary

Revolution Apothecary (RA) is an apothecary-crafted hemp THC beverage brand known for bold flavors, vibrant pours, and a category-redefining feel. Designed for social, mindful, and elevated experiences, RA is crafted with natural ingredients, premium hemp emulsions, and a commitment to exceptional taste and modern craftsmanship.

Justin Kleineider
Revolution Apothecary
hello@revolutionapothecary.com
