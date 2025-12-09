Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Lands Major Retail Deals and Breaks Online Sales Records

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water offers a sustainable size for every challenge.

Sprouts, H-E-B, and Kroger Among Leading Chains Driving Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, the go-to water brand for athletes and performance-driven consumers, is charging through Q4 with a fresh wave of retail wins, a new product format, and triple digit eCommerce gains.

Key Highlights:

• New Retail Partners Bring 1600+ New Doors: Sustainable gallon bottles now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market and at all H-E-B locations. Holiday (Circle K) adding 20oz bottles; Kroger’s Food 4 Less and Fred Meyer banners testing gallon pallets in over 200 stores.

• Expansion in Key Chains: Gallons added to Albertsons Companies, Inc. sets nationwide; seasonal rotation of the 20oz 24-pack live at Costco Texas, plus expansion of 1L and 20oz multipacks to all 28 Costco Business Centers.

• New Product Format: Newly released 1 Liter 6-packs now on shelves at The Fresh Market.

• eCommerce Surge: 237% revenue growth on Walmart.com and 117% growth on Amazon (YOY through 10/31/25).

“Perfect Hydration’s new retail wins and eComm growth prove that our strategy is working,” said Jared Smith, President of Perfect Hydration. “By expanding availability, introducing new SKUs, and staying committed to sustainability, we’re not just growing—we’re leading the water category. We’re setting the standard for premium hydration, driving growth across every channel.”

The Water Category Is Still Booming—and Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Is Leading the Pack:

• The premium bottled water segment hit $36.19 billion in 2024, with a projected 7.5% CAGR through 2030 (Source: Global Market Insights)

• Bottled water is, by far, the #1 beverage by volume in the U.S., selling 47.3 gallons per capita, outpacing soda by over 12 gallons (Source: Beverage Marketing Corporation)

Perfect Hydration is a top growth brand in dollar sales nationally, driven by clean design, functional benefits, and a commitment to sustainability that resonates with today’s active consumer. Perfect Hydration offers the water category’s only gallon made with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and leads the premium gallon subcategory in sales, proving that planet-friendly products and performance go hand in hand.

Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water is available in-store and online at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons Companies, Inc. stores, CVS, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, select 7-Eleven, Circle K and Costco locations, Amazon.com, and more. For more information visit perfect-hydration.com.

ABOUT PERFECT HYDRATION ALKALINE WATER

Play Harder™ with Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water, the brand built for performance. With a pH of 9.5+, 9x purification, and added electrolytes for a crisp refreshing taste, every sip delivers alkaline hydration for athletes, weekend warriors, and anyone chasing their next win. Proudly made in the USA, all blue Perfect Hydration bottles (20oz, 1L, 1.5L, gallon) are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, and aluminum formats (16.9 oz. can, 16 oz. bottle) are infinitely recyclable.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.