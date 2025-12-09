Yeoman Service Center Prepares Fort Wayne Drivers for Winter with Expert Auto Care

Local auto repair shop in Fort Wayne provides essential vehicle maintenance services to keep residents safe on icy roads.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeoman Service Center , a family-owned and trusted auto repair shop in Fort Wayne, is helping local drivers get their vehicles ready for the winter months. With snow, ice, and cold temperatures approaching, the shop offers comprehensive inspections and maintenance to ensure vehicles remain safe, reliable, and efficient.“Our team understands the challenges winter driving brings,” said a spokesperson for Yeoman Service Center. “We provide professional services that help Fort Wayne residents avoid unexpected breakdowns and drive with confidence.”Services include brake and battery inspections, tire checks, engine and transmission diagnostics, A/C maintenance, suspension evaluations, and advanced ADAS calibration. Each service is performed by ASE-certified technicians using the latest equipment in Yeoman’s 13 service bays.Winter driving statistics show a significant rise in vehicle issues, especially with brakes, batteries, and tire performance. By offering thorough seasonal maintenance, Yeoman Service Center helps drivers prevent emergencies and extend the life of their vehicles.Spokesperson added, “We focus on providing honest guidance, fair pricing, and reliable service. Every repair or maintenance job comes with our 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, so our customers can feel secure.”Yeoman Service Center continues to provide a full range of services year-round, including engine and transmission repair, alignments, suspension work, tires, and A/C services. Their commitment to quality has made them the go-to auto repair shop Fort Wayne drivers trust.Residents are encouraged to schedule inspections or routine maintenance to prepare for winter conditions and ensure their vehicles perform at their best during the cold months.Spokesperson said, “Serving Fort Wayne since 1962, we pride ourselves on keeping our neighbors safe and their vehicles in top condition. Our seasonal checks are a simple step that can prevent costly repairs later.”Customers can book services or schedule inspections by visiting Yeoman Service Center Fort Wayne or calling directly. Specialized services like tire replacements and ADAS calibrations are available by appointment for convenience.About Yeoman Service CenterFounded in 1962, Yeoman Service Center is a trusted, family-owned auto repair shop in Fort Wayne. With ASE-certified technicians and advanced diagnostics, the shop provides engine and transmission repairs, brake services, alignments, ADAS calibration, A/C maintenance, tire sales and installation, and full vehicle inspections. Yeoman Service Center is known for exceptional service, fair pricing, and a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on all work.

