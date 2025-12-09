Pay-First, Litigate-Later Tax Rule Attaches in Predatory Lending Suit Against Private Funds

The California Supreme Court yesterday largely affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action accusing private administrators—hired to manage loans offered under a 2008 statute authorizing local governments to provide homeowners with financing for energy-efficient residential improvements in exchange for a voluntary special assessment added to their property taxes—of engaging in predatory lending practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.