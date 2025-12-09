Submit Release
Pay-First, Litigate-Later Tax Rule Attaches in Predatory Lending Suit Against Private Funds

The California Supreme Court yesterday largely affirmed the dismissal of a putative class action accusing private administrators—hired to manage loans offered under a 2008 statute authorizing local governments to provide homeowners with financing for energy-efficient residential improvements in exchange for a voluntary special assessment added to their property taxes—of engaging in predatory lending practices.

