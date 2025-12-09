‘Evidence!’ Judge demands as lawyers spar over Trump’s National Guard takeover

Lawyers for the Trump administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom returned to court Friday, arguing over whether the president had the authority to unilaterally extend his federalization of the state’s National Guard in a hearing that turned particularly contentious.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.