NPX Launches U.S. Operations to Support Digital Strategy, AI Readiness, and New Nuclear Deployment Across the USA

NPX launches U.S. operations focused on digital strategy, AI readiness, and new nuclear deployment for utilities and advanced reactors

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NPX today announced the establishment of NPX US, a dedicated U.S.-based operation supporting utilities, advanced reactor developers, and energy organizations as they modernize existing fleets, prepare for reactor restarts, and advance new nuclear deployment.NPX brings a strong North American track record in digital transformation, new nuclear strategy, and digital engineering . The company has delivered major modernization and innovation programs for organizations such as Bruce Power and contributed to industry-wide initiatives through collaborations with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). NPX has also supported U.S. nuclear organizations with digital strategy and technology readiness aligned with early-phase NRC expectations and regulated utility requirements.To lead the growth of NPX US, the company announced that Josh Bell has joined as Director, NPX US. Bell previously served as an innovation and modernization leader at Dominion Energy, where he led initiatives in emerging technologies, AI, operational innovation, and enterprise transformation in support of grid reliability, safety, and long-term nuclear planning. Throughout his career, Bell has been recognized as a driver of industry change—helping utilities adopt next-generation tools, elevate digital maturity, and push the nuclear sector toward more agile, data-driven ways of working.“Utilities across the U.S. are planning for new nuclear, exploring restarts, and investing heavily in digital modernization,” said Bharath Nangia, CEO of NPX. “Josh brings deep utility insight and understands what it takes to build digital and organizational readiness. NPX US will help American operators apply proven tools, architectures, and AI frameworks to support safe, reliable, and scalable nuclear deployment.”NPX US will focus on three core areas:1. Digital strategy for advanced reactors and new nuclear programs2. AI readiness and safe adoption in regulated nuclear environments3. Digital engineering, data architecture, and modernization to support operating fleets, restarts, and long-term asset performance“Successful nuclear programs, whether new build or modernization, require strong digital foundations,” said Josh Bell, Director, NPX US. “Having worked inside a major U.S. utility, I’ve seen how critical it is to establish the right data structures, tools, and decision frameworks early. NPX US is focused on helping operators build those capabilities from the start.”NPX US plans to expand across key U.S. nuclear regions over the next year and is doubling down on its commitment to accelerating America’s clean energy future.About NPXNPX is consulting company dedicated to modernizing the nuclear industry. With deep expertise in nuclear engineering, project delivery, digital transformation, and innovation, NPX partners with utilities and organizations to deliver practical, people-first solutions that advance nuclear as a safe, sustainable, and vital part of the global energy mix. Learn more at www.npxinnovation.com

