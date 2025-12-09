ASCI Receives 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

ASCI Federal Services LLC HIREVets Medallion

ASCI Federal Services LLC receives the 2025 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for excellence in vet recruitment and retention.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.“We are honored to be recognized with the HIRE Vets Medallion,” said Christine Hopkins, President and CEO of ASCI. “Veterans bring mission-first discipline and resilience to every team they join. Today, veterans make up over 30% of ASCI's workforce. This reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served.”ASCI is one of only 9 companies in Alaska to receive this honor in 2025 and one of just 5 based in Anchorage. While headquartered in Alaska, ASCI operates nationwide, including in key locations such as North Carolina, supporting federal and commercial clients coast to coast. ASCI joins 887 other awardees from 48 states, plus the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, who are recognized not only for hiring veterans but also for providing long term career paths that leverage the diverse skills gained through military service.This recognition follows ASCI’s milestones including its partnership with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and participation in the DoD SkillBridge program, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the military community. ASCI delivers mission critical logistics and asset management services to government and commercial clients, making it a strong match for the experience and discipline veterans bring to the workforce.Recipients of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous veteran employment and integration standards. These include meeting hiring and retention benchmarks, offering veteran-specific support programs, leadership development opportunities, and benefits like tuition assistance.About ASCIASCI Federal Services LLC, SBA Certified, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com

