Channelize.io Acquires LiveScale - Then Co-Founders Announce a Bold New Mission: Raise $1.3M LIVE, In Public Starting...

Fund Us LIVE

December 8th, By Selling Products and Funding Support Levels on Their Own Live Shopping Platform This Holiday Season!

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channelize.io, the fast-growing live-shopping company founded by family-first entrepreneurs Xan Spencer and David McMenomey, has officially acquired LiveScale, the enterprise livestream platform once used by global brands like Lancôme, L’Oréal, and Procter & Gamble.

But that’s just the opening chapter of a much bigger story.

Because instead of raising their next round of capital behind closed doors like every other tech company… they’re going to raise funding LIVE, in public, every single day - using their own platform to sell products.

Starting December 8 @ 5pm PT | 8pm ET, the founders are launching something they call the $1.3 Million “Fund Us LIVE” Campaign - a 23+ day mission to raise their next $1.3M in growth capital by doing exactly what their customers do: going live, building community, selling creative products, and showing the world that live shopping works.

They’ll be selling:

- Limited-edition Christmas ornaments

- Numbered collectibles

- “Funding Support Levels” up to $100,000

- Mystery holiday drops

- Behind-the-scenes experiences

…and much more - all streamed LIVE daily, all shoppable, all powered by their own technology!

This isn’t a stunt. It’s a statement.

“We want to show our kids and the world that anything is possible when you’re willing to build in public and bet on your own product. “Most founders raise money in private rooms, we have a very unique opportunity to do it using our own tech. We’re raising our funds in the open, with the people who believe in us. This is a movement,” said Xan Spencer, Co-Founder & CEO.

Spencer and McMenomey say the idea was sparked after hearing how Airbnb founders once sold limited-edition cereal boxes to help fund their growth. But instead of cereal boxes, the Channelize founders will do it the 2025 way: through real-time community-powered selling — the very future of retail they’re building.

“We’re living our own message: if you believe in your product, prove it live,” said Co-founder David McMenomey.

A New Unique Way To Raise Funds - One You Can Participate In...

The Fund Us LIVE Campaign is part LIVE shopping event, part Christmas celebration, part public company growth journey. It’s designed to be interactive, family-friendly, and community-driven. The daily shows will include an updated supporter leaderboard, giveaways, guests, all the items they’ll be selling and live updates as they climb toward the $1.3M goal!

Supporters can participate by:

- Watching the daily LIVE shows

- Buying the special holiday products

- Sharing the LIVE shows with friends, family, and followers

- And supporting through ”Funding Support Levels,” ranging from $10 - $100,000

The founders hope the campaign becomes something people talk about at dinner tables, share with their families and friends, and check back on each night to see the progress - like tracking mission control during a rocket launch.

Because that’s what this is for them:

A mission. A leap. A moment to show their team, their families, and other business founders what happens when you dream big and build publicly.

Where to Watch:

All LIVE shows will stream every day at FundUsLive.com and simultaneously on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook - with a live thermometer showing real-time progress toward the $1.3M goal.

About Channelize.io...

Channelize.io is the live shopping and shoppable video platform helping brands, creators, and retailers of all sizes, from those just getting started to multi-billion dollar businesses, sell in real-time with what they call, RealTime Retail™.

