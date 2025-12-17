Layer Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine Announce Multi-Year Collaboration to Advance Clinical Registry Automation

Collaboration will focus on surgical and oncology registries, building on Johns Hopkins Medicine’s centralized abstraction program

Technology, when carefully validated and responsibly deployed, can meaningfully reduce administrative burden and help health systems unlock the full potential of their data to improve patient outcomes” — Layer Health Co-founder and CEO David Sontag

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layer Health, a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) to deploy its AI-powered chart review platform for clinical registry reporting. This collaboration will initially focus on surgical and oncology registries, supporting JHM’s efforts to scale quality reporting and data-driven improvement across its health system.

Over the past several years, Johns Hopkins Medicine has consolidated and centralized its clinical abstraction operations to improve consistency, efficiency, and clinical impact. The next phase of this effort involves leveraging advanced AI technology to enhance productivity, accuracy, and scalability in clinical data abstraction. Layer Health was selected for its proven AI technology, strong track record of working with leading health systems, and the expertise of its founders, who built the platform based on their research conducted at MIT and Harvard teaching hospitals.

Layer Health’s AI platform automates the complex process of reviewing patient medical records for quality reporting, registry submission and other chart review use cases. Built to meet rigorous performance standards, the system leverages advanced large language models learned and validated using longitudinal patient data, enabling it to interpret both structured and unstructured information with high accuracy.

“We’re honored to partner with Johns Hopkins Medicine, an organization globally recognized for clinical innovation and research leadership,” said David Sontag, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Layer Health. “This collaboration reflects a shared belief that technology, when carefully validated and responsibly deployed, can meaningfully reduce administrative burden and help health systems unlock the full potential of their data to improve patient outcomes.” This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing healthcare quality through innovation.

About Layer Health

Layer Health is a cutting-edge healthcare AI company that harnesses the power of large language models (LLMs) to transform data abstraction and unlock high-value insights from structured and unstructured EHR data. Founded by AI and clinical leaders from some of the most prestigious academic and healthcare organizations, the company is building a next-generation AI platform to help its partners improve clinical care, streamline operations and financial performance. The company is backed by leading investors, including Define Ventures, GV, Flare Capital Partners, MultiCare and others. For more information, visit www.layerhealth.com

