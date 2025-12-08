Travel Advisory: Lane Shift Planned for December 12 for Route 37 West/Oaklawn Avenue Bridge Replacement in Cranston

RHODE ISLAND, December 8 - Starting on Friday night, December 12, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift travel lanes to the right on Route 37 West between the Route 2 (Exit 1 D-C) and I-295 (Exit 1 B-A) interchanges. The shift will create a work zone that will allow the Department to continue phased demolition and reconstruction of the bridge carrying Route 37 over Oaklawn Avenue.

The current traffic pattern of one lane for Route 37 West through traffic and one lane for I-295 North traffic will remain. This change does not affect Route 37 East.

In the last several months, RIDOT demolished and replaced the northern half of the bridge. This new phase involves work on the middle section. Work on the southern half of the bridge is scheduled to be underway next year.

The Oaklawn Avenue Bridge is being rebuilt as part of a larger $142.8 million project to make numerous improvements, replacing and rehabilitating six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines. It is the third of three Route 37-focused projects, representing more than $300 million of improvements to address all bridges and safety concerns along the entire highway. Route 37 is a critical east-west freeway in central Rhode Island, linking the cities of Cranston and Warwick, major retail, office and residential areas, Interstate highways and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. With a daily traffic count of 42,000 vehicles, Route 37 is one of the state's busiest corridors.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.