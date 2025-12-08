Travel Advisory: Construction Beginning This Week on Kingston Station Parking Lot Expansion Project

RHODE ISLAND, December 8 - Starting this week, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin work on a project to significantly expand the number of parking spaces at Kingston Station, located off Route 138 in South Kingstown.

Work will begin with tree and shrub clearing along a strip of land between the current parking lot and the tracks, and a larger area to the south and west of the parking lot. Station users can expect to see construction vehicles and personnel, and the installation of fencing to block off these areas. No existing parking spots will be closed during construction. Any vehicles parked illegally will be towed before work starts.

The expansion project will add 129 parking spots to the station, bringing the total number of parking spaces at Kingston Station to 344. Parking at the station is often at capacity with travelers using Amtrak trains, RIPTA buses or trying to access the South County Bike Path. Because of the capacity issues, RIDOT already had relocated bike path and bus user parking to the station's overflow parking lot to prioritize the main lot for Amtrak passengers and handicapped persons. Although no further restrictions are planned during construction, RIDOT recommends bike path users seek other parking lots along the path to access it.

The clearing will take approximately one week. The majority of work will take place from spring into the summer, when RIDOT expects to open the new lot. The $3.1 million project includes landscaping, which will be installed in the fall.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The parking lot expansion at Kingston Station is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.