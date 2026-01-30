Sterling Lawyers, LLC Assists Janesville Parents Planning Meaningful Winter Holiday Custody Schedules

Sterling Lawyers, a Janesville family law firm, offers guidance for parents navigating complex co-parenting & placement coordination during the winter holidays.

The holiday season can be challenging for families in transition. Addressing schedules and travel plans early reduces conflict and helps children enjoy a more peaceful, memorable season.” — Attorney Jeff Hughes, Founder of Sterling Lawyers, LLC

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As December 2025 arrives and the holiday season begins, co-parents in the Janesville area face the important task of coordinating winter break and holiday placement schedules. Sterling Lawyers, LLC, a family law firm serving clients throughout Rock County, provides focused legal support to help parents navigate these arrangements in accordance with Wisconsin’s placement laws. The firm emphasizes that early planning is key to maintaining stability for children and preventing unnecessary conflict during this emotionally sensitive time.

Sterling Lawyers, LLC proudly supports families in Janesville and nearby communities including Milton, Beloit, and Edgerton. With a practice devoted exclusively to family law, the firm handles all matters involving divorce, legal custody, physical placement, child support, spousal maintenance, and post-judgment actions. During the winter season, the team frequently assists parents with reviewing existing placement orders, negotiating detailed holiday schedules for Christmas, New Year’s, and school breaks, and documenting agreements that align with Wisconsin statutes.

Holiday co-parenting planning in Wisconsin often involves either: following the existing placement order, which typically includes alternating or shared holiday schedules; or reaching a stipulation between parents for a temporary holiday adjustment, which can be formalized if needed.

When a parent seeks to modify an existing order, Wisconsin law requires showing a substantial change in circumstances unless both parents agree to the modification. Sterling Lawyers, LLC helps parents evaluate when legal action is necessary and ensures that any changes remain compliant with Wisconsin Stat. § 767.451.

"The holiday season can be emotionally challenging for families in transition. When parents address holiday placement schedules and travel plans early, it reduces conflict and helps children enjoy a more peaceful, memorable season," said Attorney Jeff Hughes, Founder of Sterling Lawyers, LLC.

The firm encourages parents to finalize their winter arrangements well ahead of time, noting that last-minute disputes often cause stress for both parents and children. With multiple Wisconsin offices, Sterling Lawyers offers a range of services—from mediation for cooperative solutions to litigation when a parent’s rights or a child’s best interests require stronger advocacy. The goal is always to protect the child’s holiday experience and maintain compliance with Wisconsin court orders.

Sterling Lawyers, LLC remains dedicated to helping families achieve smooth, child-centered holiday transitions through proactive planning and clear legal guidance. By delivering compassionate, client-focused support, the firm empowers parents to confidently navigate co-parenting during the winter season—reinforcing its commitment to the Janesville community and surrounding areas.

