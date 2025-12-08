Convicted Felon Sentenced to Nearly Seven Years in Prison for Second Firearm Offense

BOSTON – A Rockland, Mass. man was sentenced on Dec. 3, 2025 in federal court in Boston for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Lamont Boswell, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to 83 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. In September 2025, Boswell pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon as well as violating the terms of his supervised release.

On April 2, 2025, while conducting a wellness check on Boswell who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of his parked car, law enforcement found a pistol inside the vehicle. The recovered firearm was a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, loaded with 13 9mm rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one 9mm round in the chamber.

At the time of the offense, Boswell was under federal supervision after being convicted in 2021 of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, for which he was sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In that case, Boswell was also found to have illegally possessed a loaded firearms while driving his car.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Thomas Greco, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement. Special assistance was provided by Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the Scituate Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred M. Wyshak III of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.