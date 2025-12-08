Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Tens of Thousands of Fentanyl Pills

BOSTON – A Dominican national unlawfully residing in Dorchester pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court in Boston to his role in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

Anderson Ernesto Andujar Echavarria, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; three counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl; one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and methamphetamine; and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for April 6, 2026. The defendant was arrested and charged in September 2024 along with three co-conspirators: Waner Bernabel Presinal; Carlos Fabal; and Freddy Artemio Guerrero Soto.

In November 2023, law enforcement identified Andujar as a large-scale drug trafficker distributing various narcotics. Over the course of the investigation, Andujar distributed tens of thousands of press fentanyl tablets as well as powdered fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement.

Bernabel was identified as a co-conspirator who worked with Andujar to distribute fentanyl pills and Fabal was identified as a fentanyl pill supplier to Andujar. Fabal was previously convicted in 2007 in federal court in Boston of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, for which he was sentenced to 67 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

At the time of the arrests, 30,000 blue pressed fentanyl pills were seized along with and 500 grams of powder fentanyl from Andujar and Guerrero Soto.

All three of Andujar’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Fabal and Bernabel each pleaded guilty in September 2025 and October 2025, respectively, and are scheduled to be sentenced in March 2026. Guerrero Soto pleaded guilty in February 2025 and, in May 2025, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. The charges of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and methamphetamine each provide for a sentence of at least five years up to 40 years in prison, at least four years and up to a lifetime of supervised and a fine of up to $5 million. The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Jarod A. Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England made the announcement. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Pohl of the Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.