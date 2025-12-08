Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Funds from White Mountain Trail Collective

CONCORD – The former executive director of the White Mountain Trail Collective has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of funds from the organization, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan announces.

Melanie Luce, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an organization receiving federal funds. According to the charging documents and statements made in court, Luce served as the Executive Director of the White Mountain Trail Collective from 2019 through 2021. The Collective was a non-profit organization that was funded in part by contributions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to aid in the objective of supporting the trails systems in the White Mountains. Luce embezzled funds through various means including by making unauthorized bank transfers to herself in excess of her approved salary, obtaining and utilizing an unauthorized corporate credit card to transfer funds to a web services company she owned and for personal expenses, and obtaining a loan via a forged corporate resolution. All told, Ms. Luce embezzled some $91,000 directly from the Trail Collective and caused additional losses of approximately $58,000 to bank that issued the credit card and $44,000 to the lender who provided the loan. As part of her resolution, Luce has agreed to pay restitution to those victims.

The charges carry a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case. The Court scheduled sentencing in this matter for March 23, 2026.

The investigation was led by the United States Departure of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting the case.