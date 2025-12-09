Elevator, New Co-Warehousing Community in Lincoln, Now Open to Support Small Businesses

An aerial view of downtown Lincoln, highlighting the Atrium Building where Elevator’s new co-warehousing community is located. Entrepreneurs collaborate inside one of Elevator’s private office spaces. Members of the Elevator community gather on the rooftop deck for an event.

Elevator opens its newest Lincoln location, offering micro-warehouses, offices, and shared amenities built for small business growth.

Opening in Lincoln is personal for us because we know how many makers and founders here are building incredible things with limited space and limited support. Elevator was created to change that.” — Shannon Lerda

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevator , a co-warehousing community for small businesses and entrepreneurs, has officially opened its newest location in Lincoln, Nebraska. The space is located on the 5th floor of the Atrium Building at 1200 N St, Suite 500, Lincoln, NE 68508, in the heart of downtown. Spanning 25,077 square feet, this new facility marks Elevator’s latest step in expanding its mission to empower small businesses through flexible workspaces, logistics support, and collaborative community environments.Elevator integrates micro-warehouses, offices, and shared amenities under one roof. The Lincoln facility features 58 flex and office spaces, two loading docks, two conference rooms, event spaces including a rooftop deck, coworking areas, and a private meeting pod designed to accommodate the growing needs of local makers, e-commerce brands, and creative professionals.“Lincoln has a strong and determined small business community, and this location gives them the space and support they’ve been asking for. Being right in the center of downtown puts entrepreneurs close to the energy, resources, and partnerships that help them grow. We’re proud to bring a workspace that removes barriers and gives business owners the room to build what’s next.” said Emiliano Lerda, CEO & Co-Founder of Elevator“Opening in Lincoln is personal for us because we know how many makers and founders here are building incredible things with limited space and limited support. Elevator was created to change that. It’s meant to be a place where entrepreneurs feel backed, connected, and set up to move faster. We’re excited to help more Lincoln businesses gain the momentum they’ve been working toward.” said Shannon Lerda, President & Co-Founder of Elevator.“Lincoln has no shortage of driven entrepreneurs, but access to the right space has often held them back. Elevator changes that. This location gives small businesses a practical, scalable environment to operate and grow, and it strengthens the momentum we’re already seeing across downtown.” said Clay Smith, Investor & Board Member, ElevatorA formal ribbon-cutting event with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development is planned for early 2026. Stay tuned for more details.With the Lincoln opening, Elevator continues to strengthen its Midwest presence and mission to elevate small businesses through flexible space, logistics, and community support. Book a tour to experience the new Lincoln facility and join the growing Elevator community.About ElevatorFounded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model designed for small businesses with physical goods. From micro-warehouse units to private offices, flexible spaces, logistics support, access to capital, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is a hub for small business growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce journey, the Lerdas created Elevator to empower small businesses within a collaborative, resource-rich environment. Learn more and book a tour at elevatorspaces.com.

