100 High Schoolers Explore Medical Careers at Annual Orthopaedic Exploration Day Hosted by Campbell Clinic Foundation

These experiences help students see that a career in medicine is within reach.” — Jenny Koltnow, executive director of the Campbell Clinic Foundation

The Campbell Clinic Foundation recently hosted more than 100 students from Cordova, Germantown, and White Station High Schools to Orthopaedic Exploration Day on Friday, November 7 at The Coronet in Memphis. Now in its third year, the event offered hands-on learning designed to introduce STEM- and healthcare-minded students to the diverse world of orthopaedic medicine.The day began with a breakfast for community partners before students arrived for a series of immersive "action stations," facilitated by Campbell Clinic residents, fellows, staff physicians, physical therapists, UTHSC medical students, and medical industry representatives. Then, students rotated through stations featuring real surgical tools, medical devices, and diagnostic technologies.Participants got hands-on experience with state-of-the-art medical technology and got the opportunity to practice drilling into saw bones using equipment identical to that used in hip, knee, hand, and foot procedures. They also tested robotic surgical systems, learned to operate ultrasound machines, and used instruments that measure strength, flexibility, and joint function. Each station encouraged students to ask questions, handle the tools, and envision a future in orthopaedic care."These experiences help students see that a career in medicine is within reach," said Jenny Koltnow, executive director of the Campbell Clinic Foundation. "When they can interact with the used in clinics and operating rooms and talk with professionals doing the work every day, it opens the door to possibility and inspires the next generation of healthcare professionals."Following the hands-on activities, students enjoyed lunch, guest speakers, games, and a group photo. Medical professionals shared personal stories and offered advice on students' education and career opportunities. The many roles, from surgeons to physical therapists to biomedical engineers, all contribute to patient mobility and wellness.Orthopaedic Exploration Day aims to foster early interest in healthcare careers, strengthen students' understanding of orthopaedic medicine, and equip them with knowledge to protect their own long-term mobility and health. The event underscores the Campbell Clinic Foundation's commitment to education, mentorship, and community engagement throughout the Mid-South, building a pipeline for future providers."I had no idea how many jobs and roles there were in orthopaedics!" said one student. "And it's great to know there are many places for training and education right here in Memphis."Campbell Clinic leadership agrees."This event happens because of our commitment to teaching and developing future orthopaedic healthcare professionals," says Koltnow. "You can see by looking around that it takes a big team to fix bones and joints, relieve pain and help patients return to play. We hope some of these students are inspired to join the orthopaedic field in the future!"About the Campbell Clinic Foundation:Founded in 1946, the Campbell Clinic Foundation exists to support medical education, orthopaedic research and patient care and outreach. The Foundation is affiliated with Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, an internationally recognized pioneer in orthopaedic surgery and teaching located in the Mid-South region. The Campbell Clinic Foundation facilitates education through medical residency and fellowship programs as well as leading-edge orthopaedic research, and it enables lifelong bone and joint health for all through diverse community outreach and student programs. To learn more about the Campbell Clinic Foundation and its mission, visit www.campbell-foundation.org

