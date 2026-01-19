Dr. Jones-DeWeever Unveils Nouveaux Strategies: A Dynamic New Firm Built for a New Era of Power, Politics and Influence

Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by seismic political shifts, rapidly evolving media ecosystems, and unprecedented national stakes, award-winning author, global speaker, and renowned strategist Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever announces the official launch of Nouveaux Strategies . This impact-driven research and strategic communications firm is designed to meet the moment with fresh insight, bold innovation, and next-level tactical power.“Everything has changed,” says Dr. Avis. “The old playbook doesn’t work anymore. Winning in today’s landscape requires new tactics—ones rooted in deep research, compelling persuasion, and the ability to translate action into lasting power.”Nouveaux Strategies emerges as a premier partner for progressive organizations, campaigns, institutions, and changemakers seeking to navigate this shifting terrain with clarity and conviction. Built on the firm’s signature Persuasion to Power™ Framework, Nouveaux Strategies integrates four core pillars—Persuasion, Action, Power, and Change—to guide clients from message creation to measurable impact.At the heart of the firm is its commitment to uncovering the beliefs, motivations, and barriers that shape public perception. Through custom research design—including polling, focus groups, and landscape analyses—Nouveaux Strategies translates complex data into actionable intelligence. This approach enables clients to craft narratives that resonate deeply, inspire movement, and mobilize communities at scale.From there, the firm moves clients from insight to execution with strategic communications services that shape narratives, drive agendas, and amplify voices at critical moments. Whether guiding a major campaign launch, navigating crisis communications, or architecting a national advocacy plan, Nouveaux Strategies blends analysis and creativity to help clients cut through the noise and activate meaningful participation.The firm also offers high-level media training, equipping leaders to step into the spotlight with confidence, clarity, and control. Dr. Avis—who has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, PBS, and international outlets—brings decades of expertise to prepare clients for high-stakes interviews, public appearances, and press engagements.“Our endgame is change—real change. Policy change. Cultural change. Power shifts that improve lives for generations to come,” says Dr. Avis. “Nouveaux Strategies exists to help leaders not just adapt to today’s evolving landscape, but boldly shape the future ahead.”For more information, visit www.NouveauxStrategies.com

