Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A. Announces $500 Scholarship for Aspiring Legal Professionals for 2026

Rosenberg & Rosenberg offers $500 Abe Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing law and advocacy.

The Abe Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship empowers students to pursue law and advocacy, honoring Abe’s legacy of justice and dedication to helping others in South Florida” — Rosenberg & Rosenberg

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A., a premier personal injury and workers’ compensation law firm in South Florida, is proud to announce the opening of the 2026 application cycle for the Abe Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship Fund. Starting January 1, students across the state of Florida who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $500 scholarship designed to support the next generation of legal professionals who are committed to justice, advocacy, and helping others in need.

Honoring the Legacy of Abe Rosenberg:

Abe Rosenberg was the founder of Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A., and a deeply respected figure in the South Florida legal community. Throughout his career, he was renowned for his relentless dedication to representing clients injured in accidents and advocating for fair compensation. Beyond his legal work, Abe was known for his community involvement and commitment to mentoring young professionals. The scholarship was established to honor his legacy, ensuring that his dedication to justice continues to inspire future generations.

Scholarship Purpose and Eligibility:

The Abe Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship Fund is designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate a strong interest in pursuing a law-related career, particularly in personal injury, workers’ compensation, or advocacy for injured individuals. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited U.S. college or university for the upcoming academic year, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. They must also reside in or originally hail from South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Martin, or St. Lucie counties, and demonstrate a clear interest in law and advocacy through coursework, extracurricular activities, or volunteer work. Eligible students are required to submit a 400–600 word essay explaining their passion for law and how they hope to make a positive impact in the field, along with a resume, academic transcript, and proof of South Florida residency or origin. The $500 scholarship can be applied toward tuition, books, or other educational expenses.

About Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A.:

Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A. is a family-owned law firm with more than 50 years of experience serving clients across South Florida. The firm focuses its practices on personal injury and workers’ compensation cases, including car accidents, construction site injuries, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death claims. The firm is known for its client-focused approach, offering 24/7 support, free initial consultations, and contingency-fee representation in may cases which help make legal representation is accessible to all. By creating the Abe Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship Fund, Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A. continues its mission of investing in the future of the legal profession while supporting students who are committed to advocating for those in need. The scholarship also serves as a tribute to Abe Rosenberg’s lifelong dedication to justice and the South Florida community.

Application Timeline:

Applications open on January 1, 2026, and must be submitted by July 1, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be notified by August 1, 2026 and publicly announced on the Rosenberg & Rosenberg website and social media channels.

Contact Information:

For more information about the Abe Rosenberg Memorial Scholarship Fund or to submit an application, please visit: please visit: www.rosenbergandrosenberg.com/abe-rosenberg-memorial-scholarship-fund/

Legal Disclaimer:

