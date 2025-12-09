Embrace Girls Foundation Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Star-Studded Benefit Concert

Embrace Girls poised for a social outing. Miss Florida International Jessica Cristobal Show Embrace Girls her tiara During Girls Day Forum. Embrace Girls Benefit Concert Poster

Star Melba Moore, hit makers Deniece Williams, Karyn White, Cherrelle, and Michel’le to Rock The Casino at Dania Beach for Embrace Girls Foundation Benefit.

For twenty-five years we've watched Velma Lawrence and the Embrace Foundation help these girls grow into powerful young ladies.” — Steven Gurowitz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Embrace Girls Foundation will celebrate twenty-five years of empowering young women to live their dreams Sunday, December 14 with a star studded benefit concert at the Casino at Dania Beach Headlining the celebratory concert will be Grammy Award winner Deniece Williams (“Silly”), four time Grammy nominee and Tony Award winner Melba Moore, Grammy nominee Karyn White (“Romantic”), Cherrelle (“Saturday Love”), and (Michel’le (“Something in My Heart”).Quiet Storm radio personality Lenny Green and WHQT-Hot 105 FM's Rodney Baltimore will cohost.The Miami-based non-profit Embrace Girls Foundation provides uplifting, girl-centric programming, unique experiences and wraparound family and community resources for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.Moore, who burst on the music scene with her performance in the Broadway musicals “Hair” and “Purlie,” will also be signing copies of her just released book, “This is It – Marvelous…And Getting Better.”“My daughter told me everyone is writing a book and you should too,” Moore said.Moore said she was honored to perform for Embrace’s benefit concert because “when you’re training young women like Embrace does, you’re making a better future.”Karyn White will debut her new single, “You’re Gonna Want Me Back,” at the show prior yo its January 7 release on all streaming platforms.“I’m very excited to be there with Embrace,” said White. “I’m a big advocate of what the Foundation represents and am looking forward to sharing my superwoman energy with them.“I’m excited about the whole lineup,” White said. “These women are incredible!”Dania Beach Mayor and former schoolteacher Joyce Davis is a longtime Embrace Girls Foundation supporter who recently helped Embrace Foundation Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence start a program at the city’s Collins Elementary school.“I understand the power of mentorship,” Davis said. “I know that the earlier you can get to young women the earlier you can make a difference in their lives. I have witnessed this and know the Embrace program is needed in our community.”Embrace benefit concerts have become a social event in Dania Beach, Davis said.“To have a program of this magnitude, creating this legacy, choose the city of Dania Beach to have this show, I can’t think of a greater honor,” Davis said.This will be the ninth Embrace Foundation benefit concert over the last five years sponsored by Steven Gurowitz, president of the Pompano Beach based Interiors by Steven G . The company’s 110,000 foot showroom features a plethora of Italian furniture lines. Clients include restaurants, commercial offices, hotels, and private homes."This show is followings acts including Jeffrey Osborne, Tamela Mann, Regina Belle, The Temptations, Manhattans and Spinners,” Gurowitz said. “For twenty-five years we've watched Velma Lawrence and the Embrace Foundation help these girls grow into powerful young ladies. I’m proud to be a part of the Embrace program.”Lawrence said, like all Embrace programs the concert “isn't just a show. It's a celebration of our young ladies, their potential and their future. We're so proud to have Steven G., Dania Beach Casino and Cox Media Group Miami's support every year.“We invite everyone to join us for this incredible concert and to support Embrace and our even more important mission.”For more information about Embrace Girls programs or to donate, call 877-466-4769, or go to the website, www.embracegirlpower.org Event Details:• What: Embrace Girls Foundation 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert• Who: Deniece Williams, Karyn White, Melba Moore, Cherrelle and Michel'le; Hosted by Lenny Green• When: Sunday, December 14, 2025 (Doors 6 PM, Show 7 PM)• Where: The Casino @ Dania Beach, 3000 N Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004• Tickets: Link: www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com • VIP Packages: Email Kmarino@embracegirlpower.org for VIP Dinner & Meet & Greet opportunities.

Embrace Girls Holiday Event.

