Tekpon acquires TNW (The Next Web) brand from The Financial Times

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekpon has acquired 100% of the TNW media and events brands, which cover and convene the European technology ecosystem, from the FT.The transaction is Tekpon’s largest investment in media and events so far. It broadens the company’s reach across SaaS and AI and strengthens its role in the global innovation landscape.TNW’s brand and editorial standards will be maintained, while its events and digital platforms will be integrated into Tekpon’s wider strategy. The FT will continue to own and operate TNW Spaces, Amsterdam’s dynamic tech hub, offering private offices and coworking spaces that support a thriving community of startups, scale-ups, and innovators.Alexandru Stan, Founder and CEO of Tekpon, said:“TNW is one of Europe’s most respected technology brands. Its legacy, its community, and its influence have shaped the European tech scene for nearly twenty years. This acquisition accelerates our mission to connect the global SaaS and AI ecosystem and supports Europe’s position in the next decade of innovation.”Tekpon will begin working on TNW-branded initiatives immediately. Plans for 2026 include an expanded TNW Conference, new SaaS and AI program tracks curated by Tekpon, cross-regional executive programmes, and specialised gatherings for founders, executives, and investors.The acquisition is part of Tekpon’s long-term plan to build an international ecosystem connecting software, media, events, advisory, and innovation.For more information:Tekpon: contact@tekpon.comFinancial Times: pressoffice@ft.com

