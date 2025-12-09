DocStation Partners with Pennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network to Unlock Medical Billing Revenue for Retail Pharmacies

Breaking free from dying revenue streams Bill medical benefit for vaccines and clinical services DocStation's mission - empowering pharmacists to focus on patient care

Collaboration brings payment for both clinical services and dispensing through medical benefits to PPCN network pharmacies

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocStation , the leading medical billing infrastructure platform for retail & community pharmacies, today announced a strategic partnership with the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network (PPCN) to help network pharmacies capture significantly higher revenue through comprehensive medical benefit billing - for both the products they dispense and the clinical services they provide.The partnership addresses a critical gap in independent pharmacy: while pharmacists spend significant time providing clinical services to patients, the vast majority lack the technology infrastructure to bill and get paid for that time. DocStation's platform changes that equation entirely.Two Parallel Revenue OpportunitiesDocStation's platform enables Pennsylvania pharmacies to capture revenue across two distinct pathways:Medical Billing for Vaccines: While pharmacies are familiar with billing Medicare Part B for vaccines, DocStation extends that capability across the full medical benefit landscape, enabling pharmacies to bill vaccines and other products to commercial insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other medical payers at significantly higher reimbursement rates than traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) routes.Pharmacy Clinical Services Billing: Beyond product dispensing, DocStation gives pharmacists the infrastructure to bill for the clinical time and expertise they provide during medication therapy management (MTM), comprehensive medication reviews, chronic disease management, care coordination, and clinical consultations. These services represent a wholly separate revenue stream from product dispensing, and one that most pharmacy management systems simply cannot support.Recent DocStation data from Pennsylvania demonstrates the untapped opportunity: nearly $1 million in paid medical claims in just three months, with payment rates exceeding 85% across four of five major claim categories, including an impressive 98% payment rate for MTM services. "Most pharmacies in America are capable of billing for clinical services right now, they just don't have the tools in their current tech stack to make it happen," said Rachael Matz, Head of Clinical Solutions at DocStation.Beyond the PBM BattleWhile much of the pharmacy industry focuses on fighting for better reimbursement from PBMs, DocStation enables a fundamentally different strategy: building sustainable clinical revenue that doesn't flow through PBM channels at all. "For community pharmacies to have a sustainable business model for 2026 and beyond, it is imperative that they diversify beyond traditional dispensing roles. Embracing non-dispensing pharmacy medical billing and clinical services will be essential for their continued success and relevance," said Rob Maher, Pharm.D., President/COO of PPCN.Pennsylvania's innovative pharmacies have already proven the model works:- 98% payment rate on MTM service claims- 87% payment rate on vaccine claims billed to medical benefits- Dual revenue streams: product dispensing AND clinical service reimbursement- Revenue capture that exists completely outside of PBM controlPartnership Benefits for PPCN Network PharmaciesThrough this collaboration, PPCN network pharmacies will gain access to:- Comprehensive medical billing infrastructure that works for any insurance, any product or service, any patient, anywhere in the country- Vaccine billing coaching services to maximize reimbursement beyond traditional PBM channels- PPCN-managed credentialing support to streamline provider enrollment- Monthly educational webinar series starting January 2026, featuring real Pennsylvania pharmacy success stories and practical implementation guidance, including MTM billing optimization, vaccine medical benefit strategies, Medicare Advantage navigation, claim rejection resolution, and workflow integration."Pennsylvania pharmacies using DocStation earn more on vaccines and are building entirely new revenue streams that get them paid for the clinical expertise they bring to their patients every single day," said Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation. "This is the game-changer. Our partnership with PPCN will help spread that knowledge and capability across the entire PPCN network and state of Pennsylvania."PPCN network pharmacies interested in learning more can attend the December introductory webinar at 12pm central ( register here ) or contact support@docstation.co for more details.About DocStationDocStation provides medical billing infrastructure and clinical documentation solutions specifically designed for independent pharmacies. The company's platform enables comprehensive medical billing for any insurance, any product or service, any patient, anywhere in the country - supporting both product dispensing and clinical services reimbursement. DocStation serves independent pharmacies nationwide, with a mission to help pharmacies build sustainable clinical revenue streams beyond traditional PBM channels. Learn more at docstation.co.About Pennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network (PPCN)The Pennsylvania Pharmacists Care Network (PPCN), the Pennsylvania Chapter of CPESNUSA, is a clinically integrated network of more than 200 community pharmacies committed to advancing community-based care and health equity. PPCN pharmacies provide enhanced services that support medication safety, chronic disease management, and local access to health care.

