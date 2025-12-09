PhotoProv Brings a Bold New Form of Storytelling to Philadelphia

PhotoProv, the brainchild of photographer, improviser, and creative director Katarina Kojic, will host an exclusive media preview performance on Sunday, December 14th at 6:00 p.m. at SideQuest Theater, 2030 Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. A powerful new fusion of photography, improvisation, and human storytelling is coming to the Philadelphia arts community -- and members of the media are invited to experience it first. Katarina "Kat" Kojic, the creator of PhotoProv, is a photographer, improv facilitator, and consultant with a penchant for connection.

Special Media Preview Event Takes Place Sunday, December 14th at 6 p.m. at SideQuest Theater

Photography freezes a moment. Improv brings it back to life. When you put them together, something magical happens -- people see themselves -- and each other -- with fresh eyes.” — Katarina Kojic, Creator of PhotoProv

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new fusion of photography, improvisation, and human storytelling is coming to the Philadelphia arts community -- and members of the media are invited to experience it first. PhotoProv , the brainchild of photographer, improviser, and creative director Katarina Kojic , will host an exclusive media preview performance on Sunday, December 14th at 6:00 p.m. at SideQuest Theater, 2030 Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia.***MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES, including on-site live shots, b-roll and interviews with Kat Kojic and the performers are available for qualified media outlets. Please contact Jim DeLorenzo, cell phone 215-266-5943 (voice/text), e-mail jim@jhdenterprises.com, to coordinate media coverage in advance.The evening provides an early look at a format unlike anything else in the region: a completely unscripted show built from real audience photographs, transforming shared images into improvised scenes that are hilarious, heartfelt, and unmistakably human.- A New Way to Tell Stories: Where Images Spark Live TheaterAt every PhotoProv performance, audience members submit photographs in advance -- the everyday snapshots, emotional moments, strange captures, and personal memories that sit quietly on camera rolls. Improvisers then use those images as inspiration for entirely unscripted scenes.- No script. No safety net. No two shows alike.The result is an interactive, emotionally rich performance that blends authenticity, vulnerability, and play. It is part theater, part community storytelling, and part creative experiment -- a fresh addition to Philadelphia’s vibrant and ever-expanding arts landscape.- A Chance for Media to Experience It FirstAccredited journalists and content creators attending the December 14th preview will receive:• Early access to a never-before-seen performance format in Philadelphia.• Optional interview opportunities with the cast and with creator/director Katarina Kojic• The opportunity to submit personal photographs, which may be incorporated into the performance.The media preview aims to offer arts, culture, lifestyle, creativity, and community-focused reporters a close look at a project designed to bring people together in surprising and deeply human ways.- Why PhotoProv Matters“PhotoProv is rooted in the idea that our stories already live inside the images we carry,” said Kojic, creator and director of the project. “Photography freezes a moment. Improv brings it back to life. When you put them together, something magical happens -- people see themselves -- and each other -- with fresh eyes.”Kojic, who has built a creative career helping individuals, including corporate executives, find confidence, courage, and clarity through photography and play, sees PhotoProv as a living experiment in connection. “In every show, we’re reminded that while our photos are personal, the emotions behind them are universal,” she added. “This is art that asks us to be brave, present, and human.”- Event Details - Exclusive Media Preview of PhotoProvDate: Sunday, December 14thTime: 6 p.m.Location: SideQuest Theater, 2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19013RSVP: hello@photoprov.comPhoto Submission Link: https://bit.ly/4pCmlTF About PhotoProv: PhotoProv is an interactive performance experience where real audience photographs inspire improvised scenes that explore emotion, identity, humor, and human connection. Each show blends photography and improv in a way that is unpredictable, deeply relatable, and universally engaging.About the Creator: Katarina Kojic is a photographer, improviser, and creative facilitator whose work helps individuals step into their next chapter through courage, curiosity, and play. She has worked with CEOs, artists, entrepreneurs, and everyday people seeking to rediscover their voice, their confidence, and their creativity.• To Confirm Attendance or Request Interviews: Contact Jim DeLorenzo, Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations, (215) 266-5943 (voice/text), jim@jhdenterprises.com.

Refining the Public Persona with Katarina Kojic (interview on "Storytelling with a Purpose" podcast)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.