Governor Stein Warns North Carolinians to Stay Safe on the Roads

Today Governor Stein encouraged North Carolinians to be cautious on the roads as winter weather impacts parts of the state.

“I’ve been in close contact with the Department of Transportation and Emergency Management, and we are preparing for a wintry mix to cause slick roads through Tuesday morning,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These weather conditions will impact much of North Carolina, especially in the western and northern parts of the state. We urge travelers in impacted areas to take all necessary precautions. Please be cautious while driving and monitor local weather reports for reliable updates.”

Ongoing precipitation over western portions of the state will continue through much of the day Monday. Moisture will spread eastward throughout the day where a rain/snow mix is expected to transition to snow in northern portions of the state this afternoon. Precipitation will linger through the afternoon hours before ending early this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains and northern portions of the state where a wintry mix and snow is forecast Monday. The advisory is scheduled to remain in effect through 1 a.m. Tuesday across the mountains and much of the northern North Carolina counties and until noon Tuesday across central North Carolina.

The State Emergency Response Team remains in close contact, with local emergency management offices, NCDOT, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol. All agencies are monitoring road conditions and are ready to assist communities should needs arise. NCDOT has continued treating impacted roadways through the weekend and Monday.

To prepare for winter weather, N.C. Emergency Management officials recommend these tips: