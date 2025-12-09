Extu Outlines Strategic Advantage for HVACR Distributors and Manufacturers at HARDI

Extu is a leader in through channel marketing.

Automated Channel Marketing Empowers Partners and Boosts Efficiency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extu, the channel marketing and incentive leader trusted by major industry players today announced its focus at the HARDI Conference is helping manufacturers and distributors drive exponential revenue and operational efficiency by empowering their independent HVACR partners.The four-day event begins Dec. 8, bringing together distributors, manufacturers, and vendors ready to grow their businesses. Extu will offer strategies to leverage channel marketing & incentive programs to unlock sales and address industry pressures like labor shortages and tariffs.Extu's insights create a roadmap for how channel marketing solutions enable manufacturers and distributors to centrally manage and scale their sales support up to 20:1 ROI.By utilizing automated platforms like Extu’s Partner Experience Platform , brands can deliver professionally developed, brand-approved marketing assets directly to their HVACR partners, ensuring local visibility, brand consistency, and high-quality lead generation at the contractor level. This model drives efficiency for the brand while significantly enhancing the partner’s ability to sell.“HVACR manufacturers and distributors are feeling the pressure from tariffs, regulations, and labor shortages,” said Scott Fristachi, VP of Sales at Extu. “The smartest path forward is giving your channel partners more support without adding to your internal workload. By outsourcing Channel Marketing through the automation in our Partner Experience Platform, you can scale indirect sales, improve ROI, and strengthen loyalty across your distribution network.”Extu is hosting a booth where attendees can see how the Partner Experience Platform unifies marketing resources and incentive program management into a single, scalable system. Beyond campaign distribution, the platform supports reward administration, partner qualification tracking, and real-time reporting, giving brands visibility into which offers and activities are driving contractor engagement. This combined view helps manufacturers and distributors adjust incentives, tailor marketing support, and build stronger, data-driven partnerships with their HVACR networks.To meet with Fristachi at the HARDI Conference, interested media and attendees are invited to stop by the Extu booth or contact the media representative below to coordinate.To learn more about how Extu helps HVACR businesses create exponential growth, visit extu.com ###About Extu:Extu, backed by Capstreet, is a provider of channel incentive and marketing technology solutions. The company seeks to empower businesses in industries such as automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT to help them drive growth and enhance performance. Extu’s Partner Experience Platform delivers seamless, data-driven solutions to manage rewards, drive engagement, and maximize sales. To learn more, visit extu.com.

