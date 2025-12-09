Oakbend Marina Evolvere Vernon Location Celebrates Over 15 Years of Service with Exclusive Inventory Sale

Image of Items We Have In Stock

Oakbend Marina Evolvere in Vernon, CA, marks over 15 years of service with a special 10-15% discount event on select inventory to celebrate its longevity.

VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakbend Marina Evolvere is proud to announce a major milestone for its Vernon, California location, celebrating over 15 years of serving the West Coast’s marine and automotive community. Since opening its doors in 2009, the Vernon facility has established itself as a trusted hub for buying and selling high-quality pre-owned vessels, vehicles, and heavy equipment.

To commemorate this anniversary and thank the local community for over a decade and a half of support, Oakbend Marina Evolvere is launching a limited-time celebration event. Effective immediately, the Vernon location is offering exclusive discounts of 10% to 15% on select inventory items.

Celebrating a Legacy of Trust

Located at 1914 E Vernon Ave, the Vernon branch has played a pivotal role in Oakbend Marina Evolvere’s national growth. What began as a strategic outpost to serve Los Angeles County has grown into a premier destination for consignment services, backed by over 5,010 Google reviews reflecting a 5.0-star rating.

"Reaching this milestone is about more than just longevity; it is about the relationships we have built," said Alex Oakbend, Owner of Oakbend Marina Evolvere. "Since 2009, we have helped thousands of families find their dream boat or RV, and assisted countless business owners in upgrading their heavy equipment. This anniversary sale is our way of giving back to the customers who have made our success possible."

Anniversary Sale Details

The celebration event features significant savings for buyers looking to invest in their next vehicle or vessel. Customers visiting the Vernon location or inquiring online can receive:

* **10-15% Off Select Inventory:** Significant price reductions on a wide range of boats, RVs, cars, and trailers.

* **Personalized Consultations:** Associates are on hand to guide buyers through eligible inventory and apply the anniversary discount.

"We rarely offer broad discounts like this," noted Sarah Jenkins, Regional Operations Director. "But 15 years is a special achievement. We want to make it easier than ever for our clients to get behind the wheel or helm of something new this season. I encourage everyone to ask an associate for details on which items qualify—there are some incredible deals on the lot right now."

A Standard of Excellence: 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee & Free Shipping

While the prices are dropping for this event, the standard of service remains uncompromising. The Vernon location continues to offer the comprehensive benefits that define the Oakbend brand, ensuring buyers can purchase with absolute confidence.

Every discounted item sold during this event comes with Oakbend’s signature **7-Day Money-Back Guarantee**. This policy allows buyers to inspect their purchase for a full week; if it doesn’t meet their expectations, they can return it, no questions asked.

Additionally, to remove logistical barriers for buyers across California and beyond, Oakbend Marina Evolvere includes **Free Shipping for the first 500 miles**.

"Whether you are in San Diego, San Francisco, or Las Vegas, you can take advantage of this sale," Jenkins added. "We handle the transport professionally and cover the first 500 miles, so you can focus on enjoying your new purchase rather than worrying about how to get it home."

About Oakbend Marina Evolvere

Oakbend Marina Evolvere is a full-service online consignment company specializing in the sale of boats, cars, RVs, trailers, and heavy equipment. With 40 locations across the United States, including its long-standing hub in Vernon, CA, the company provides professional valuation, secure transactions, and comprehensive sales support. Oakbend Marina Evolvere connects buyers and sellers through a trusted platform featuring free shipping up to 500 miles, climate-controlled storage, and a "No Sale, No Success Fee" policy.



