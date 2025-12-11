AdRem Welcomes Industry Veteran Chris Stocker to Lead Strategic Growth Initiatives in the Rocky Mountain Region

AdRem Systems Corporation appoints Chris Stocker to lead strategic growth in defense-focused cybersecurity and expand compliance engagement nationally.

I’ve built relationships with leaders seeking the right cybersecurity and compliance partner… AdRem was the organization whose mission and values aligned with the impact I want to make.” — Chris Stocker, Business Development Manager

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a comprehensive cybersecurity and IT solutions firm serving both commercial and federal clients nationwide, is pleased to announce that Chris Stocker joined the organization on December 8, 2025, as Business Development Manager, bringing more than a decade of experience in compliance-driven IT, cybersecurity leadership, and regulated-industry support.Stocker will play a key role in AdRem’s strategic engagement efforts across the Rocky Mountain region, beginning with Denver, Colorado — an area recognized as one of the nation’s most active corridors for Department of War (DoW) contractors, aerospace organizations, and federal-adjacent industries. His longstanding relationships within Colorado’s business, healthcare, and defense communities position him to introduce AdRem’s proven cybersecurity and compliance services to organizations operating in this critical market.BRINGING COMPLIANCE & REGULATED-INDUSTRY EXPERTISEStocker most recently held leadership roles at Compass Computer Group, where he supported organizations navigating frameworks such as CMMC, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements across both healthcare and private-sector environments. His career also includes impactful work at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas, giving him a strong foundation in clinical technology, software development, and the operational realities of regulated environments.As organizations across the country prepare for increased scrutiny under the upcoming CMMC requirements for the 2026 contracting cycle, AdRem continues to strengthen its ability to support businesses with high-stakes cybersecurity and compliance needs. Stocker’s expertise directly aligns with these demands.A SHARED STRATEGIC VISION FOR COLORADO'S DEFENSE & AEROSPACE CORRIDOR“Chris has spent years building trusted relationships across Colorado’s business, defense, and aerospace communities, and when he shared his vision for supporting those organizations more directly, it aligned immediately with where AdRem is headed,” said Lisa Cardenas, VP of Commercial Services at AdRem Systems Corporation. “His roots in the region, paired with his thoughtful approach and leadership, made it clear he was looking for the right partner to bring meaningful work to life. We’re honored that he saw that alignment in AdRem and chose us as the partner to help bring that vision to life.”Colorado, especially the corridor between Denver and Colorado Springs, is home to a dense concentration of prime and sub-tier federal contractors, Space Force operations, defense manufacturers, and federally regulated organizations. Stocker’s decision to join AdRem follows extensive industry conversations about how best to support this region with reliable, compliance-focused cybersecurity and IT services. The alignment between his long-term vision and AdRem’s more than two decades of experience supporting federal contractors created a natural path forward.COLLABORATION ACROSS ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATION & COMPLIANCY SHERPA, LLC In his new role, Stocker will collaborate closely with Vice President of Commercial Services Lisa Cardenas and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Birt, with whom he has engaged through a shared professional MSP peer group. Together, they will support market engagement, regional strategy development, and service alignment to meet the specialized needs of Colorado organizations.Stocker will also work alongside AdRem’s subsidiary, Compliancy Sherpa LLC, contributing to early-stage consulting conversations, readiness assessments, and compliance strategy for organizations preparing for CMMC Level 2, DFARS obligations, HIPAA requirements, and other regulated frameworks.A MEANINGFUL STEP FORWARD FOR BOTH PARTIES“Colorado has always been home, and over the years I’ve built relationships with leaders who are looking for the right cybersecurity and compliance partner,” said Chris Stocker. “I’ve long envisioned being able to support that community more directly, and after many conversations across the industry, AdRem was the organization whose mission and values aligned with the kind of impact I want to make. Their experience supporting federal contractors and their commitment to doing things the right way made this the clear next step.”With Stocker’s leadership, AdRem will begin engaging with organizations across Colorado in early 2026. Strategic decisions about future regional presence will be guided by client needs, partnership opportunities, and long-term alignment with AdRem’s mission.ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS COPRORATIONAdRem Systems Corporation is a Comprehensive Cybersecurity & IT Solutions Firm offering managed IT services, co-managed IT, cybersecurity management, compliance consulting, cloud solutions, hardware procurement, and online services. Backed by over 20 years of experience as a federal contractor and supporting regulated industries, AdRem helps organizations stay secure, compliant, and confidently prepared for future growth.Visit www.AdRem.com for more information.For More Information or to Set Up Media Interviews, Please Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.