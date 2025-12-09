Kentucky Cannabis Company Launches GenesisRx™: A Breakthrough in Full Spectrum CBD and ECS Support for All Ages
Official launch graphic for GenesisRx™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil, designed to showcase its precise ECS support and premium full-spectrum formulation
Science-forward GenesisRx™ mockup spotlighting proprietary genetics and pharmaceutical-grade hydrocarbon extraction for superior full-spectrum CBD oil.
Kentucky Cannabis Company releases GenesisRx™, a precision-crafted full spectrum CBD oil delivering rich cannabinoid diversity and ECS support for all ages.LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Cannabis Company Unveils GenesisRx™ — The Most Advanced Full Spectrum CBD Oil Designed for Endocannabinoid System Support Across All Ages
Kentucky Cannabis Company, the first seed-to-shelf CBD producer in Kentucky and one of the nation’s earliest pioneers in full-spectrum hemp therapeutics, proudly introduces GenesisRx™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil — a breakthrough formulation engineered to deliver precise, reliable endocannabinoid system (ECS) support for individuals of all ages.
Building on more than a decade of research, cultivation, and cannabinoid innovation, GenesisRx™ is created from the company’s proprietary hemp genetics, selectively bred to produce extraordinarily rich and diverse cannabinoid profiles unmatched by commercially available hemp. These genetics naturally express elevated levels of beneficial minor cannabinoids—including CBC, CBG, CBDV, and trace THC—critical for achieving a robust entourage effect and stronger ECS engagement.
A Full Spectrum Oil That Preserves What Matters Most
GenesisRx™ is produced using pharmaceutical-grade hydrocarbon extraction, creating an oleoresin, that is widely recognized as the gold standard for full-spectrum botanical preservation. This method captures the plant’s complete therapeutic matrix, including:
Full-spectrum cannabinoids
Delicate terpenes
Beneficial plant lipids
Together, these compounds enhance cellular absorption, receptor activation, and overall ECS modulation—providing more consistent, predictable results across age groups.
“GenesisRx™ is the most advanced expression of our work since pioneering Kentucky’s hemp industry in 2014,” said Bill Polyniak, Founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company. “With proprietary genetics, pharmaceutical-grade extraction, and vertically integrated controls, we engineered GenesisRx™ to deliver safe, reliable, non-intoxicating ECS support suitable for children, adults, and seniors. This is what full-spectrum CBD was always meant to be.”
Precision Dosing for Clinicians, Pharmacists, and Families
GenesisRx™ is formulated for accuracy and consistency:
20 mg/mL calibrated concentration
Recommended starting dose: 10 mg (0.5 mL), morning and evening
Enhanced sublingual absorption, bypassing first-pass metabolism
Steady cannabinoid levels maintained with twice-daily use
Seed-to-shelf traceability from genetics to bottle
Every batch undergoes comprehensive third-party lab testing, ensuring pharmacists, practitioners, and consumers receive a product that meets the highest standards of purity, potency, and transparency.
A New Benchmark for Full Spectrum CBD
GenesisRx™ sets a new industry standard for cannabinoid therapy by combining:
Proprietary hemp genetics
A best-in-class extraction method
Clinically minded dosing
Fully transparent testing
A decade of real-world experience helping families
Unlike isolated or synthetic cannabinoids, GenesisRx™ supports the ECS through natural, whole-plant synergy, delivering gentle, non-intoxicating, highly consistent relief for everyday wellness needs.
Continuing Kentucky’s Leadership in Hemp Innovation
Kentucky Cannabis Company was the first organization in Kentucky legally authorized to cultivate hemp for cannabinoid extraction under the 2014 Farm Bill. Today, the company’s commitment to innovation, science, and consumer safety continues to elevate Kentucky’s role in the national hemp landscape.
“Our mission has always been simple: create the safest, most effective natural cannabinoid products possible,” Polyniak added. “GenesisRx™ fulfills that promise at a level we’ve never achieved before.”
Availability
GenesisRx™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil is available at all Kentucky Cannabis Company retail locations, select pharmacy partners, and online at www.kentuckycannabiscompany.com.
About Kentucky Cannabis Company
Kentucky Cannabis Company is Kentucky’s original seed-to-shelf CBD manufacturer and a national leader in full-spectrum cannabinoid innovation. Through proprietary genetics, pharmaceutical-grade extraction, rigorous third-party testing, and unmatched vertical integration, KCC delivers natural, scientifically grounded cannabinoid products trusted by families, clinicians, and veterinarians. KCC also owns and operates the award-winning consumer brand Bluegrass Hemp Oil.
Media Contact:
Kentucky Cannabis Company
Email: info@kentuckycannabiscompany.com
Website: https://kentuckycannabiscompany.com
Phone: 859-963-3550
William Polyniak
Kentucky Cannabis Company
+1 859-963-3550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
