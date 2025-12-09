Submit Release
Kentucky Cannabis Company Launches GenesisRx™: A Breakthrough in Full Spectrum CBD and ECS Support for All Ages

Kentucky Cannabis Company releases GenesisRx™, a precision-crafted full spectrum CBD oil delivering rich cannabinoid diversity and ECS support for all ages.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky Cannabis Company Unveils GenesisRx™ — The Most Advanced Full Spectrum CBD Oil Designed for Endocannabinoid System Support Across All Ages

Kentucky Cannabis Company, the first seed-to-shelf CBD producer in Kentucky and one of the nation’s earliest pioneers in full-spectrum hemp therapeutics, proudly introduces GenesisRx™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil — a breakthrough formulation engineered to deliver precise, reliable endocannabinoid system (ECS) support for individuals of all ages.

Building on more than a decade of research, cultivation, and cannabinoid innovation, GenesisRx™ is created from the company’s proprietary hemp genetics, selectively bred to produce extraordinarily rich and diverse cannabinoid profiles unmatched by commercially available hemp. These genetics naturally express elevated levels of beneficial minor cannabinoids—including CBC, CBG, CBDV, and trace THC—critical for achieving a robust entourage effect and stronger ECS engagement.

A Full Spectrum Oil That Preserves What Matters Most

GenesisRx™ is produced using pharmaceutical-grade hydrocarbon extraction, creating an oleoresin, that is widely recognized as the gold standard for full-spectrum botanical preservation. This method captures the plant’s complete therapeutic matrix, including:

Full-spectrum cannabinoids

Delicate terpenes

Beneficial plant lipids

Together, these compounds enhance cellular absorption, receptor activation, and overall ECS modulation—providing more consistent, predictable results across age groups.

“GenesisRx™ is the most advanced expression of our work since pioneering Kentucky’s hemp industry in 2014,” said Bill Polyniak, Founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company. “With proprietary genetics, pharmaceutical-grade extraction, and vertically integrated controls, we engineered GenesisRx™ to deliver safe, reliable, non-intoxicating ECS support suitable for children, adults, and seniors. This is what full-spectrum CBD was always meant to be.”

Precision Dosing for Clinicians, Pharmacists, and Families

GenesisRx™ is formulated for accuracy and consistency:

20 mg/mL calibrated concentration

Recommended starting dose: 10 mg (0.5 mL), morning and evening

Enhanced sublingual absorption, bypassing first-pass metabolism

Steady cannabinoid levels maintained with twice-daily use

Seed-to-shelf traceability from genetics to bottle

Every batch undergoes comprehensive third-party lab testing, ensuring pharmacists, practitioners, and consumers receive a product that meets the highest standards of purity, potency, and transparency.

A New Benchmark for Full Spectrum CBD

GenesisRx™ sets a new industry standard for cannabinoid therapy by combining:

Proprietary hemp genetics

A best-in-class extraction method

Clinically minded dosing

Fully transparent testing

A decade of real-world experience helping families

Unlike isolated or synthetic cannabinoids, GenesisRx™ supports the ECS through natural, whole-plant synergy, delivering gentle, non-intoxicating, highly consistent relief for everyday wellness needs.

Continuing Kentucky’s Leadership in Hemp Innovation

Kentucky Cannabis Company was the first organization in Kentucky legally authorized to cultivate hemp for cannabinoid extraction under the 2014 Farm Bill. Today, the company’s commitment to innovation, science, and consumer safety continues to elevate Kentucky’s role in the national hemp landscape.

“Our mission has always been simple: create the safest, most effective natural cannabinoid products possible,” Polyniak added. “GenesisRx™ fulfills that promise at a level we’ve never achieved before.”

Availability

GenesisRx™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil is available at all Kentucky Cannabis Company retail locations, select pharmacy partners, and online at www.kentuckycannabiscompany.com.

About Kentucky Cannabis Company

Kentucky Cannabis Company is Kentucky’s original seed-to-shelf CBD manufacturer and a national leader in full-spectrum cannabinoid innovation. Through proprietary genetics, pharmaceutical-grade extraction, rigorous third-party testing, and unmatched vertical integration, KCC delivers natural, scientifically grounded cannabinoid products trusted by families, clinicians, and veterinarians. KCC also owns and operates the award-winning consumer brand Bluegrass Hemp Oil.

