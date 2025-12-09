Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market to Reach $110.8 Million by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR

Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market

Veterinary infusion pumps are external medical device which is used for delivering fluids into an animal’s body in accurate manner.

PORTLAND, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market continues to expand steadily as veterinary clinics, hospitals, and animal care centers adopt advanced dosing and fluid-administration technologies. The market—valued at $76 million in 2021—is projected to reach $110.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. Veterinary infusion pumps play a crucial role in safely delivering fluids, medications, and nutrients to animals with precise dosage control.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:These infusion pumps are designed to administer controlled volumes of fluids intravenously, subcutaneously, or through other routes, ensuring accuracy in various treatment scenarios. Their programmable features, compact design, and user-friendly interfaces make them essential tools in modern veterinary care. Infusion pumps help veterinarians provide continuous and pain-free therapy, contributing to better treatment outcomes and improved patient comfort.The market includes two primary product categories: large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps. Large-volume pumps are primarily used for administering fluids and nutrients, while syringe pumps allow precise micro-dosing, making them particularly valuable for smaller animals, neonatal patients, and critical care situations. This flexibility drives higher adoption across both general veterinary practices and specialized animal hospitals.As pets become increasingly integrated into households and regarded as family members, global pet healthcare spending has risen significantly. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as kidney disease, infections, and dehydration among companion animals has also increased the need for advanced infusion therapy solutions. Additionally, rising pet ownership, expanding veterinary infrastructure, and growing awareness of animal wellness contribute to steady market demand.Technological advancements, including digital displays, automated dosing controls, and improved alarm systems, have enhanced infusion pump reliability. These innovations ensure greater safety during treatments and reduce the risk of dosing errors. As animal healthcare professionals increasingly prioritize precision, the demand for modern, programmable infusion pumps continues to climb.

Despite positive momentum, the market faces challenges such as high equipment costs and limited access to advanced veterinary facilities in underdeveloped regions. However, increasing training initiatives, expanded clinic networks, and broader availability of veterinary medical devices are expected to offset these constraints over time.Manufacturers are now focusing on designing easy-to-use, portable, and battery-operated infusion pumps suitable for field veterinarians and emergency animal care. These improvements expand application potential across veterinary hospitals, research centers, livestock care, and ambulatory practices.As global focus intensifies on improving animal treatment standards and clinical care quality, the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is expected to remain on a stable growth path. 