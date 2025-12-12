Redefine Wellness & Treatment's Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Program Earns Joint Commission Accreditation

redefine wellness and treatment scottsdale lobby

Redefine Wellness & Treatment proudly announces its official Joint Commission Accreditation for its Intensive Outpatient Program in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Redefine was created because people deserve more than treatment; they deserve to be seen, understood, and supported as they rediscover who they truly are.” — Dan Petersen

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefine Wellness & Treatment, co-founded by Laura Ramos and Dan Petersen, proudly announces its Joint Commission Accreditation for its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Scottsdale , reaffirming the center’s dedication to exceptional safety, clinical quality, and innovative mental health care.Located in central Scottsdale near the Scottsdale Airpark, Redefine Wellness & Treatment serves clients throughout North Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Troon, DC Ranch, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, and neighboring high-wellness communities seeking high-quality, trauma-informed outpatient treatment.Redefine’s accredited Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offers 3–5 days per week of structured, trauma-informed therapy, designed for individuals needing meaningful support while maintaining daily life responsibilities. Unlike traditional outpatient models staffed with generalists, Redefine’s clinical team is composed of specialized therapists who focus on trauma, anxiety disorders, depression, grief, nervous-system dysregulation, and co-occurring conditions. This specialization ensures clients receive targeted, expert care aligned with their specific clinical needs.Redefine also offers a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in Scottsdale a higher-level, day-treatment option for individuals requiring deeper stabilization and more intensive therapeutic work. Both programs combine proven treatment methods with holistic practices, focusing on the mind, body, and nervous system to encourage lasting healing and recovery. Each client receives a fully individualized treatment plan blending clinical therapy, somatic practices, experiential healing, and ongoing support.Rooted in Expertise & Whole-Person HealingCo-Founder Laura Ramos, a Certified Professional Coach and Amen Clinics–trained Brain Health Coach, brings decades of experience guiding profound personal transformation through neuroscience-informed and integrative healing modalities. “Our mission is to make transformative healing accessible,” Ramos says. “By weaving clinical excellence with holistic care, we help individuals reclaim their lives—balanced, grounded, and whole.”Co-Founder Dan Petersen draws from more than a decade of mental health field experience and his own healing journey through depression, PTSD, and chronic pain. His work as a consultant, treatment placement specialist, and trauma-informed guide allows him to support clients with deep empathy and insight. “Redefine was created because people deserve more than treatment,” Petersen says. “They deserve to be seen, understood, and supported as they rediscover who they truly are.”With its new accreditation, Redefine Wellness & Treatment strengthens its role as a leading outpatient healing center in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, offering elevated, specialized, and deeply integrated mental health care to individuals seeking lasting transformation.

