Oakbend Marina Evolvere Expands National Footprint with New Consignment Hub in Dania Beach, Florida

Oakbend Marina Evolvere opens its 40th location in Dania Beach, FL, offering professional boat and RV consignment with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakbend Marina Evolvere is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest branch in Dania Beach, Florida. This launch marks a significant milestone for the company, serving as its 40th location in the United States and further solidifying its position as a national leader in the marine and automotive consignment sectors.

The new Dania Beach facility is designed to serve the region’s robust boating and automotive community, providing a centralized hub for the consignment and sale of pre-owned vessels, recreational vehicles, and heavy equipment. By integrating local market insights with a national sales network, the company aims to offer streamlined, transparent transactions for both private sellers and buyers across the Sunshine State.

A Strategic Expansion into South Florida

The selection of Dania Beach—often recognized as a premier hub for marine commerce—was a strategic decision to align with the area's dynamic nautical culture. As the demand for pre-owned vessels and recreational vehicles continues to surge in post-pandemic markets, Oakbend Marina Evolvere’s entry into Dania Beach addresses a critical need for professional, secure, and efficient sales channels.

"Opening our 40th location in Dania Beach is a landmark achievement for our team and a testament to the trust our customers place in us," said Alex Oakbend, Owner of Oakbend Marina Evolvere. "South Florida is the heartbeat of the boating world. Establishing a physical presence here allows us to bring our standardized, professional consignment model to a community that demands high-quality service and expertise. We are not just opening a lot; we are opening a gateway for local sellers to reach a global audience."

Solving the "Private Sale" Problem

For many vehicle and boat owners, the process of selling privately is fraught with challenges, ranging from scheduling conflicts and lowball offers to security concerns when meeting strangers. Oakbend Marina Evolvere’s business model eliminates these pain points.

"We focus on removing the friction and risk often associated with private sales," added Oakbend. "Our goal is to provide a seamless experience where sellers can trust that their assets are being marketed effectively, and buyers can have confidence in the quality of their purchase. We handle the tire-kickers, the paperwork, and the logistics so our clients don't have to."

Comprehensive Service Model

Oakbend Marina Evolvere differentiates itself through a comprehensive service model that handles every aspect of the sales process. The Dania Beach location offers a suite of premium services designed to maximize value for sellers while ensuring peace of mind for buyers:

Professional Inspection & Valuation: Every item undergoes a rigorous check by the on-site Technical Team to verify condition, history, and fair market value.

National & International Exposure: Listings are syndicated across major platforms like eBay, Craigslist, and Kijiji, reaching thousands of serious buyers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Secure, Climate-Controlled Storage: Vehicles and vessels are protected in upgraded facilities with 24/7 monitoring until delivery.

Incentivized Fee Structure: The company operates on a "No Sale, No Success Fee" basis, charging only a nominal $199 upfront listing fee, aligning their incentives perfectly with the seller's.

A Buyer-Centric Approach: 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee

In addition to serving sellers, the new Dania Beach hub offers significant advantages for buyers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and trust. Every vehicle and vessel sold comes with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee, allowing buyers to purchase with complete peace of mind.

Free Shipping Up to 500 Miles

To further simplify the purchasing process, Oakbend Marina Evolvere includes free, fully insured shipping for the first 500 miles on every sale. This policy effectively removes the logistical headache often associated with buying large assets online.

"Logistics shouldn't be a dealbreaker," Jenkins added. "Whether you are in Jacksonville or Atlanta, you can buy from our Dania Beach inventory with confidence, knowing the transport is taken care of professionally and safely."

Economic Impact and Community Engagement

The new facility is expected to create multiple job opportunities within the local community, ranging from sales and administration to maintenance, detailing, and logistics. Oakbend Marina Evolvere is committed to becoming an active participant in the Dania Beach economy, fostering partnerships with local marine service providers and contributing to the area's commercial vitality.

