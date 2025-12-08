Origins Texas Recovery Now In-Network with Optum / United Behavioral Health

Origins Texas Recovery, where small-community support meets clinical excellence on the shores of South Padre Island..

New partnership expands access to gender-specific addiction treatment across Texas.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origins Texas Recovery , a leading provider of gender-specific, 12-step addiction treatment, is proud to announce it is now in-network with Optum / United Behavioral Health. This partnership increases access to affordable, comprehensive addiction care for individuals and families across Texas and beyond.Origins Texas Recovery’s specialized programs, including Hannah’s House (women’s detox and residential care), Origins Recovery Center (ORC) (men’s detox and residential care), and Origins Counseling (in-person and virtual outpatient programs), are now more accessible through expanded insurance coverage. This expansion increases access to gender-specific, 12-step-based addiction treatment that also addresses co-occurring trauma and mental health conditions.“This partnership represents a major step forward in making compassionate, clinically excellent addiction treatment accessible to the communities we serve,” said Roy M. Serpa, Chairman of the Board of Origins Texas Recovery. “By partnering with Optum / United Behavioral Health, more individuals and families can begin their journey to recovery without financial barriers.”Mandy Baker, VP of Operations of Origins Texas Recovery, added: “Our mission has always been to meet people where they are and provide treatment that is accessible, evidence-based, and deeply personalized. Being in-network allows us to extend our reach, helping more Texans access the specialized care they deserve through our residential and outpatient programs.”Origins Texas Recovery is widely recognized for delivering a seamless, gender-responsive continuum of care in the restorative setting of South Padre Island. The program’s small-community, high-touch approach, combined with clinical expertise, supports lasting recovery and improved well-being.This announcement reflects the broader vision of T&R Recovery Group , the parent organization of Origins Texas Recovery. Founded in 2022 by Thomas Isbell and Roy M. Serpa, T&R Recovery Group combines deep industry expertise with personal dedication to recovery, operating a network of residential and outpatient centers that provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment.About Origins Texas RecoveryOrigins Texas Recovery is Texas’s leading provider of gender-specific, 12-step addiction treatment, located on scenic South Padre Island. Its programs span detox, residential treatment, and intensive outpatient care through Hannah’s House, Origins Recovery Center, and Origins Counseling, supporting clients with addiction, co-occurring disorders, and mental health needs.About T&R Recovery GroupFounded in 2022, T&R Recovery Group is committed to transforming the landscape of trauma, addiction, and mental health treatment. With deep roots in the industry and a personal connection to the challenges of recovery, the founders are passionate about providing care that addresses the root causes of these conditions. T&R Recovery Group operates a network of treatment centers offering residential and outpatient care, both in-person and virtually. Its programs are comprehensive and evidence-based, supporting individuals on their journey to lasting recovery and improved well-being

