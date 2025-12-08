Medical Dermatology With Short Wait Times Now Serving Harnett & Lee County Residents

Mary Candace Seagle, PA-C Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD

Protecting What Protects You — Now with Immediate Access to Board-Certified Dermatology Care in Cary

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of Lillington, Buies Creek, Dunn, Angier, Sanford, Erwin, Fuquay-Varina, and Willow Spring now have fast, direct access to expert medical dermatology care just minutes away in Cary — with same-week and often same-day appointments available at Cardinal Dermatology Center.At a time when many rural and underserved communities face months-long waits to see a dermatologist, Cardinal Dermatology Center is changing that reality by offering immediate access to a board-certified dermatologist and a highly experienced dermatology physician assistant — without the delays that too often place patients at risk.Protecting What Protects YouCardinal Dermatology Center was founded on a simple but powerful mission:to protect the skin that protects you.From early skin cancer detection to chronic conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, and rashes, the practice delivers focused, high-level medical dermatology only — with no cosmetic upselling and no unnecessary delays.Expert Providers Now Accepting New PatientsPatients are now being welcomed by Dr. Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist with advanced training in:• Complete skin cancer screening & early detection• Melanoma surveillance• Chronic inflammatory skin disease• Biologic therapies• Full-spectrum medical dermatologyJoining Dr. Nethers is Mary Candace Seagle, PA-C , a decades-experienced dermatology physician assistant recognized for:• Exceptional patient care• Comprehensive medical dermatology evaluation• Skin cancer detection support• Long-term patient relationship managementHer arrival at Cardinal Dermatology Center significantly expands patient access and appointment availability for the surrounding communities.Why Rural Communities Are RespondingPatients from 27546, 27506, 27504, 27501, 27330, 27332, 27521, 27526, and 27592 are choosing Cardinal Dermatology Center because of:• Same-day & same-week appointments• Short wait times• Board-certified dermatologist on site• Highly experienced dermatology PA• State-of-the-art medical facility• Abundant, free parking• Medical dermatology only• Now accepting new patientsConvenient Cary Location — Easy Access150 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 204 Cary, NC 27519 (At the intersection of NC Hwy 55 & High House Road)Patients from Harnett and Lee Counties can reach the clinic easily via US-401, NC-55, and NC-87 — eliminating the need for long-distance specialty travel.Appointments Available Immediately919-230-4016Online self-scheduling available________________________________________About Cardinal Dermatology CenterCardinal Dermatology Center is a medical dermatology-only practice dedicated to skin cancer detection, disease management, and long-term skin health. The practice combines board-certified physician leadership, experienced clinical providers, advanced diagnostics, and immediate availability to serve communities that have long lacked timely dermatologic access.

