DELTA Wealth Partners Announces Signing of Definitive Investment Agreement with Subdron

Advancing AI-powered underwater infrastructure intelligence

ABUDHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DELTA Wealth Partners (DWP), the Abu Dhabi–based deep-tech investment firm championing the philosophy of Artificial Wisdom, is pleased to announce that it has signed and executed definitive agreements to invest in Subdron, the Austrian robotics company pioneering autonomous underwater inspection and monitoring systems.The investment agreement has now been fully executed by all parties and is progressing through the final administrative steps of the Austrian commercial registration process, following which DWP will be formally recorded as a shareholder.Subdron’s technology integrates advanced robotics, machine vision, AI-driven perception, and continuous underwater data capture, enabling ports, offshore operators, and environmental agencies to monitor critical subsea infrastructure with unprecedented accuracy, safety, and sustainability.Dr Abdalla Kablan, Founder of DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS, commented:“Subdron represents the type of deep-tech brilliance the world needs: engineering excellence fused with long-term purpose. Their platform transforms how humanity inspects, protects, and understands the hidden infrastructure beneath our oceans. At DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS, we invest in technologies that outlive trends — technologies that create real value, solve real problems, and advance human capability with wisdom at the centre. Subdron is precisely such a company, and we are proud to stand alongside them as they shape the underwater intelligence layer of the future.”Thomas Vonach, Founder and CEO of Subdron added :“Welcoming DELTA Wealth Partners to our cap table is far more than securing capital — it is about aligning with a partner whose philosophy of Artificial Wisdom resonates deeply with our mission. DWP brings not only financial strength but also strategic vision, global networks, and a long-term commitment to nurturing technologies that matter. Their presence amplifies our ability to scale Subdron’s underwater intelligence platform responsibly and sustainably, ensuring that our innovations deliver enduring value to ports, offshore operators, and environmental agencies in Middle East and worldwide.This agreement marks DELTA WEALTH PARTNERS’ latest expansion into mission-critical AI, robotics, and automation ventures that combine defensible IP with enduring global significance.About DELTA Wealth PartnersDELTA WEALTH PARTNERS is a regulated investment firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Guided by the philosophy of Artificial Wisdom, the firm invests in transformative technologies that combine intellectual depth, ethical substance, and long-term value creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.