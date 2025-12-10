Inova Payroll & Pivotl Unite Payroll, HR, and Accounting for Home Services

Manage payroll, time, and benefits on the go.

Inova Payroll and Pivotl Partner to Empower Home Service Businesses with Automated Payroll, Accounting, and Financial Management Solutions

Partnering with Pivotl helps us connect payroll and HR with accounting and financial insight for home service businesses.” — Joe Schweppe, CEO, Inova Payroll

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inova Payroll, LLC , a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions , is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pivotl, a firm specializing in accounting, bookkeeping, CFO services, and ServiceTitan support for HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, and other home service companies.This partnership combines Inova’s all-in-one payroll and HR platform with Pivotl’s deep industry expertise to deliver a unified financial and human capital management solution for home service businesses nationwide.By combining Inova’s comprehensive payroll and HR solutions with Pivotl’s accounting and financial services, clients will benefit from streamlined operations, real-time financial insights, and enhanced efficiency—freeing business owners to focus on growth and customer service.“At Inova, our mission is to simplify the complex world of payroll and HR so business owners can focus on what matters most—running their businesses,” said Joe Schweppe, CEO of Inova Payroll. “Partnering with Pivotl allows us to further that mission in the home services industry by connecting payroll and HR seamlessly with accounting and financial insights.”“We’re thrilled to partner with Inova Payroll to bring our clients a unified solution that ties together payroll, HR, and accounting,” said Kurt Denninghoff, Founder and CEO of Pivotl. “Inova’s technology and commitment to service align perfectly with Pivotl’s vision of helping home service companies operate smarter and scale faster.”Through this partnership, Inova and Pivotl are setting a new standard for how home service companies manage their people and finances, providing a cohesive ecosystem of tools and expertise designed to drive profitability and simplify back-office operations.About PivotlPivotl is an accounting and fractional CFO firm built exclusively for home service businesses—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and solar. Unlike generic firms, we understand the realities of service trucks, crews, and payroll pressure. Our team pairs deep financial expertise with firsthand knowledge of the trades, making us the partner who speaks the trade's language. We provide a full suite of services including bookkeeping, payroll, job costing, cash flow forecasting, CFO strategy, and ServiceTitan integration. Our solutions are designed to reduce financial stress, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and give our clients the clarity needed to grow with confidence.About InovaInova Payroll is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions, delivering powerful cloud-based technology and seamless API integrations with QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, and Acumatica that simplify and unify the way growing organizations manage their people. Inova’s all-in-one platform streamlines payroll, HR, benefits, time, and talent processes, helping businesses increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and deliver a better employee experience.Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with ServiceTitan and Pivotl, to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries, especially the trades. Recognized as an 8-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Learn more at inovapayroll.com

